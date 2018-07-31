The PV maker plans to shift its 800 MW of E-Series production to its new NGT technology, as it records a massive loss on depreciation of its old equipment. The move was revealed in second-quarter figures featuring plenty of red ink.In 2018, the solar technology of the past is not good enough. Just as solar manufacturer First Solar has undergone a massive retooling to move to its larger-format Series 6 module, U.S. rival SunPower is preparing for a major shift to its new NGT technology, as revealed in yesterday's second quarter results call. The call also revealed some of the only details SunPower ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...