Eight thematic packages now available across Ukraine on the EUTELSAT 9B satellite

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) has signed a multi-year, multi-transponder contract with Media Group Ukraine for broadcasting services on its EUTELSAT 9B satellite.

Leveraging the EUTELSAT 9B satellite's dedicated coverage over Ukraine, Media Group Ukraine will broadcast "Xtra TV", one of the country's leading pay-TV platforms, with an enhanced offer of over 60 channels including 19 in HD, in eight thematic packages for all audiences.

Xtra TV is the only Ukrainian pay-TV platform to broadcast two TV channels dedicated to football, holding exclusive rights for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Premier League and Serie A. Media Group Ukraine is deploying advanced encryption technology across all of its decoders to guarantee the exclusivity of content delivered to its subscribers.

Michel Azibert, Eutelsat's Chief Commercial and Development Director, said: "We are delighted to be working with leading broadcaster Media Group Ukraine in enriching the pay-TV experience for viewers in this country through this agreement, which also significantly strengthens EUTELSAT 9B's position in this important media landscape."

Alexey Kurakin, Media Group Ukraine's Business and Development Director, added: "Satellite technology plays a key role in Media Group Ukraine's strategy to develop pay-TV in our country. The Xtra TV platform is going through a new stage of development and together with Eutelsat we have launched the best premium TV channels for Xtra TV subscribers on a new satellite for the Ukrainian market. I am sure that our cooperation will lead to the growth of our audience."

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

