Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: First Half-Year Results 2018 Published

Seneffe - Belgium, July 31, 2018, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Euronext: EZBG; Reuters: EZBG.BR; Bloomberg: EZBG:BB) has announced today its half-year results 2018. The report including a selection of consolidated key figures for the six months ending June 30th, 2018 can be downloaded at:

www.bebig.com (http://www.bebig.com/) -> Investor Relations -> Financial Reports

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG s.a.
Att. Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: +32 64 520 808
Fax: +32 64 520 801
E-mail: ir@bebig.com (mailto:ir@bebig.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)