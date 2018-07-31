PULSE LARSEN ANTENNAS: PulseLarsen Antennas showing off its public safety antenna portfolio at APCO, Booth #325

VANCOUVER, WA, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source: Pulse Larsen Antennas, www.pulselarsenantennas.com

Vancouver, WA - July 30th, 2018 - Pulse Larsen Antennas, a business unit of Pulse Electronics, Inc., is ready to meet you in Las Vegas, NV at the APCO 2018 Show to demonstrate its Public Safety Antenna Portfolio. Come and see us in the exhibition hall at booth #325 in Sands Expo on Sept 6th & 7th.

"Our product portfolio (antennas, brackets, cable assemblies), our channel to market, our technical skills and our manufacturing abilities in Vancouver, WA, USA, makes PulseLarsen the ideal partner for Public Safety.", says Paul Fadlovich, LMR Sales & Marketing Director.

Subject matter experts are on site to answer any questions you might have and provide cutting edge solutions for any antenna connectivity needs.

Pulse Larsen Antennas has been a leader in antenna design for 70 years and supports its customers with worldwide engineering teams, two factories with full operations in China and in the US, 24/7 customer service and FAE support.

Engineers can ask for technical support by dialing the +1.800.ANTENNA or send a technical request or an RFQ on each continent at antennas.us@pulseelectronics.com(for Asia).

Buyers can find the products on our Stock check page from our loyal distributors at: https://www.pulseelectronics.com/stock_check

About Pulse Electronics Inc,.

Pulse Electronics is a leading provider of electronic components that help customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics, including the Larsen brand of antennas, has a long operating history (celebrating 70 years) of innovation in antennas, power and signal magnetics, as well as the ability to ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production. The Company serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace, and automotive industries. Pulse Electronics is a participating member of the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics website at www.pulseelectronics.com.

Copyright ©2018 Pulse Electronics Corporation. All rights reserved. All brand names and trademarks are properties of their respective holders.

Contact: Olivier Robin, Wireless Infrastructure Business Unit +1-858-943-8008, orobin@pulseelectronics.com

