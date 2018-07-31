EnterpriseDB Announces Cloud Migration Portal, Product Updates to Run Postgres Everywhere

First online portal for automating migration of Oracle databases to Postgres, new features for EDB Postgres Ark and Containers facilitate deployment of databases on-premises and on cloud platforms

BEDFORD, Massachusetts, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB, developer of the most complete Postgres-based database platform, today announces the beta version of its EDB Postgres Migration Portal, the first fully-automated online tool for moving Oracle databases to the EDB Postgres Platform.

The Migration Portal is the centerpiece of recent releases that makes it easier for users to run EDB Postgres everywhere - whether an on-premises data center, private or public cloud computing platform. In addition, the company announces new features in EDB Postgres Ark and EDB Postgres Containers that facilitate both on-premises and cloud deployments. The combination of multiple deployment models along with portability to move workloads enables EDB customers to have the same Postgres experience no matter what platform they choose.

"We chose to run EDB Postgres in the cloud to support our Analytical Dashboards, where complex queries are getting framed on the fly and processing huge amounts of data," said Sabareesh Kumar, database administrator, The Nielsen Company. "EDB Postgres automates many manual database management tasks through its intuitive user interface. This decreases the time needed to perform many basic administrative processes while simplifying essential cloud database tasks like upgrading instances, creating replicas, database daily backup and increasing storage."

Cloud computing represents the fastest-growing segment of EnterpriseDB's business increasing 180 percent year-over-year. This reflects the company's ability to meet customers' needs to run databases on-premises and increasingly in the cloud.

"While the cloud is growing in importance to our customers, at the same time they want the flexibility to operate their Postgres databases anywhere with the same high level of performance and dependability," said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EnterpriseDB. "We're stepping up the pace of change and innovation, so customers can move their traditional databases to EDB Postgres, plus delivering new features in Ark and Containers that enable Postgres to run everywhere."

"We utilize EDB Postgres as the database for our next-generation, cloud-native workforce management and human capital management solution, Workforce Dimensions," said Lionel Silberman, senior architect, Kronos. "We appreciate the work by EnterpriseDB to make it possible to run the same Postgres in containers for our engineering environment and in the cloud."

New EDB Migration Portal for moving to open source-based EDB Postgres

Currently available in beta, the EDB Migration Portal is built with EnterpriseDB's more than 10 years of experience with migrating Oracle databases to EDB Postgres Advanced Server. The Migration Portal rapidly assesses an existing database for compatibility with Postgres Advanced Server and streamlines remediation steps necessary to achieve a successful conversion. It analyzes and converts definitions, tables, views, stored procedures and indexes. To see an 8-minute video demo, go to https://www.enterprisedb.com/migration-portal-demo and to learn more about the beta program, go to https://www.enterprisedb.com/edb-postgres-migration-portal.

"As our clients modernize their application landscape, both cloud and open source are key considerations in this journey," says Gautam Khanna, head of the Global Open Source Center of Excellence at Infosys. "EnterpriseDB is a valued partner to Infosys as we help our clients explore open source alternatives that include databases like Postgres. The new EDB Postgres Migration Portal gives our teams a streamlined approach to assess and migrate from legacy databases to EDB Postgres on-premises and on the cloud."

EDB Postgres Ark facilitates transition to cloud-based database services

In addition, the company announced updates to EDB Postgres Ark which delivers self-service database provisioning and management. It enables organizations to deploy and scale EDB Postgres databases on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure or OpenStack cloud platforms. Now, EDB Ark adds templates - defined configurations - that provide greater flexibility along with control over database resources by implementing policies that include storage allocation, backups, user access, server class and more. Also, now registered users can be assigned to groups using integration with Postgres Enterprise Manager (PEM) that comes as part of Ark. Together, these new capabilities facilitate administration and deliver increased security - helping with the transition to cloud-based computing.

EDB Postgres Containers for manageability of large-scale deployments

As another option, EDB Postgres Containers enable organizations with large-scale implementations to operate the EDB Postgres Platform on-premises or in the cloud - especially useful for scaling up or scaling down to accommodate needs in development or production.

"Enterprise IT is looking for solutions that run and are managed in a consistent manner regardless of whether they are on-premises or on a cloud platform," said Carl Olofson, research vice president, data management software at IDC. "EDB Postgres is designed to give open sources database users this kind of flexibility."

With new packaging, deployment is simplified in three containers for data management/high availability, read scalability and disaster recovery. The disaster recovery capability is newly added using the EDB Postgres Backup and Recovery Tool (BART). Also, for deployments where database replicas have read-only access, read scaling is enhanced with read/query loads automatically balanced to those replicas.

With EDB Containers, organizations can deploy and operate the EDB Postgres Platform with any Kubernetes-based container orchestration platform, including Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Private Cloud or Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS). The containers can run as a clustered solution using shared storage with high availability, read scaling and monitoring. EDB Containers are included at no additional cost for EDB Postgres Platform subscription customers.

About EnterpriseDB Corporation

EnterpriseDB (EDB), the database platform company for digital business, delivers the premier open source-based data platform for new applications, cloud re-platforming, application modernization, and legacy migration. EnterpriseDB integrates with enterprise technologies and infrastructures for hybrid cloud management, data integration, and data warehousing. Our customers benefit from the highest performing, most reliable, flexible, open, and cost-effective data management platform available. EnterpriseDB is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.EnterpriseDB.com.

EnterpriseDB and Postgres Enterprise Manager are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. EDB and EDB Postgres are trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

