Teladoc, Inc.: Teladoc Announces Corporate Name Change to Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Reflects Broad Portfolio of Virtual Care Services; Mission to Transform Access to Care Worldwide

PURCHASE, NY, July 31, 2018, Inc.), the global leader in virtual care, announces that it is changing its corporate name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in order to better reflect its broad portfolio of services and mission to transform how people access healthcare around the world. The company will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "TDOC."

Teladoc Health offers the only comprehensive virtual care solution spanning traditional telehealth, expert medical, and licensed platform services. The Teladoc Health corporate brand unifies the combined capabilities and global market presence of the company's Teladoc, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp and HealthiestYou consumer-facing brands.

"Our new corporate brand reflects both our tremendous growth and our promising vision for the future," said Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc Health. "As Teladoc Health, we will further accelerate the adoption of virtual care and enhance our technology-enabled services to make high-quality healthcare a reality for more people and organizations around the world."

Teladoc Health helps millions of people take care of their health with confidence and serves people across 125 countries in more than 20 languages. With a scalable and flexible technology platform, the company serves more than 10,000 enterprise clients worldwide and delivers extensive clinical expertise through a simple, integrated experience.

"Our brand now reflects the enterprise value we deliver," explained Stephany Verstraete, Chief Marketing Officer, Teladoc Health. "Working together with the world's leading insurers, employers and health systems, Teladoc Health is continually modernizing the healthcare experience and helping more people resolve their healthcare needs on their terms."

The official corporate name change will take effect August 10. Individuals will experience no change and will continue to engage with the company's consumer-facing brands whenever and wherever they need care.

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company's award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical opinions, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 125 countries and in more than 20 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.comor follow @TeladocHealthon Twitter.

