OPTEC International, Inc.: OPTEC International (OPTI) Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Trading Platform

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTCQB: OPTI), a leading worldwide provider of green technologies, today announced the company stock has commenced trading to the upgraded OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") platform.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is a significant step forward for OPTEC International," said Peter Sollenne, CEO of OPTEC International. "We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQB as it will provide our shareholders with greater transparency and liquidity in our common stock. We believe this will instill our shareholders with even greater confidence in the information we publicly disclose each quarter."

Mr. Sollenne continued, "Meeting the increased compliance and disclosure requirements of the OTCQB market demonstrates OPTEC's commitment to accountability and transparency. We hope that trading on this established public market will help to provide a more stable trading platform and exposure for OPTEC to additional institutional investors."

The OTCQB is considered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink platform is not considered as such and most broker-dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks

Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, the majority of broker-dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically, this has resulted in improved liquidity and awareness for companies that ascend to the OTCQB tier. The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies.

OPTEC International has continued to make advances in becoming a worldwide provider of green technologies. Last month, the company announced the expansion of the exclusive International Distribution agreement to Worldwide Exclusive Distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer product lines. Additionally, the company also established the OPTEC™ Power Generation Division as a key part of the company's strategic expansion plans.

The OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer is a proprietary patented "plug-and-play" technology designed for use in modern, computer-controlled gasoline and diesel automobile and generator engines, which eliminates or substantially reduces harmful emission gases while simultaneously increasing performance and increasing fuel economy.

About OPTEC International

OPTEC International, Inc. (OTCQB: OPTI) is a leading worldwide provider of green technologies and holds the exclusive worldwide license for marketing and distribution of OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products. The OPTEC Fuel Maximizer is a patented next generation technology solution. By improving the overall combustion process, it enables modern, combustion engines to substantially reduce unburned hydrocarbons and harmful emission while simultaneously increasing engine performance and fuel economy.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to OPTEC International, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

