Highlights for Q2 2018:

Revenue of USD 155.5 million, in line with the guidance of USD 154-159 million, up 12% year-on-year and up 8% quarter-on-quarter.

Core business automotive, industrial, and medical revenue up 29% year-on-year.

EBITDA of USD 28.6 million, up 24% year-on-year and 42% quarter-on-quarter; EBITDA margin of 18%, in line with 18-20% guidance.

EBIT of USD 13.5 million, up 48% year-on-year and up 132% quarter-on-quarter.

Net profit of USD 1.5 million, down 94% year-on-year and down 90% quarter-on-quarter.

Earnings per share of USD 0.01

Outlook:

Management expects Q3 2018 revenue of USD 154-159 million and EBITDA margin of 18-20%. Guidance for 2018 remains unchanged and is based on an average exchange rate of 1.19 USD/Euro

In the second quarter, X-FAB's core business, namely automotive, industrial, and medical, recorded a growth of 29% year-on-year with strong contributions from each of the three market segments. The automotive segment increased by 30%, industrial by 28%, whereas medical was up 24% compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue share of X-FAB's core business moved up to 67% compared to 58% in the second quarter of 2017.

The CCC business that is based on X-FAB technologies recovered and went up by 9% year-on-year. With the progress made regarding the technology transfer to X-FAB France, the portion of X-FAB technology-based consumer business being manufactured at the French site has further increased. In addition to this, the RF-SOI legacy business produced at X-FAB France picked up again after the dip in the first quarter, whereas the overall legacy business of former Altis Semiconductor has dropped by 20% year-on-year as planned.

Revenue Breakdown per Quarter

in millions of USD Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q2 y-o-y growth Automotive 55.9 56.0 54.5 59.3 66.5 70.2 67.2 77.2 30% Industrial 14.9 12.7 15.2 16.5 16.7 18.5 20.7 21.1 28% Medical 4.1 3.5 4.6 4.5 6.6 6.9 4.8 5.6 24% Subtotal core business¹ 74.8 72.2 74.3 80.3 89.8 95.6 92.8 103.8 29% 58.2% 45.3% 50.2% 57.6% 64.0% 62.0% 64.6% 66.8% CCC² 29.8 30.6 31.0 24.5 18.9 24.9 26.0 26.6 9% Others 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.9 0.4 0.3 -40% Subtotal 105.0 103.5 106.1 105.3 109.5 121.4 119.2 130.8 24% 81.6% 65.0% 71.7% 75.6% 78.0% 78.8% 83.0% 84.1% X-FAB France legacy business³ 0.0 31.4 26.4 30.9 30.8 32.7 24.3 24.7 -20% Subcontracted business 23.6 24.3 15.4 3.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -100% Total revenues 128.6 159.3 147.9 139.3 140.3 154.1 143.5 155.5 12%

1 Without X-FAB France and Subcontracting Business

2Consumer, Communications Computer including X-FAB France consumer business based on X-FAB technologies

3 Former Altis Semiconductor business taken over with the acquisition in 2016; predominantly CCC business and a small amount of automotive and industrial business

The stronger US-Dollar versus the Euro has created a tailwind for profitability in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. The average exchange rate improved by more than three cents. Year-on-year, the exchange rate deteriorated by 9 cents.

The average USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.19 in the second quarter almost matched the expectation of 1.20 with profitability being within the guidance range.

At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.099 experienced in the second quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin in Q2 2018 would have been at 21%. The actual exchange rate for the second quarter of 2018 was 1.19 with a corresponding EBITDA margin of 18%.

The net financial result of USD -10.4 million is mainly based on the translation effect of the portion of Euro cash into US-Dollar.

The transfer of X-FAB technologies to X-FAB France moved forward with the first production of automotive products being on schedule for 2018. In the second quarter, the site started to produce on a newly available technology platform, which had been transferred to X-FAB France in record time. The initial project, a consumer auto-focus application, achieved volume production yield on the very first wafers. Compared to the previous quarter, the output of X-FAB France based on X-FAB technologies increased from 11% to 17%.

The silicon carbide activities at X-FAB Texas progressed well. In the second quarter, SiC revenues as well as bookings more than doubled compared to the first quarter. Furthermore, X-FAB won an additional automotive IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer) as customer for its SiC offering.

In the second quarter, X-FAB recorded prototyping revenues of USD 14.2 million, which is a growth of 12% quarter-on-quarter and 9% year-on-year. Prototyping activities have increased across the board, i.e. for SiC and MEMS technologies as well as CMOS-based process technologies.

Commenting on the development of X-FAB's business, Rudi De Winter added: "The strong revenue growth in our key end markets as well as the healthy demand going forward shows that X-FAB's strategy is working. The year-on-year increase by 29% of our automotive, industrial and medical business is well above these industries' average growth rates. Even though demand remains high, third quarter revenues are expected to be flat as we forecast our backlog to increase due to ongoing transfer projects, which are tying up resources in our operational units, and also based on the seasonal summer slowdown at this time of the year. We are working on productivity improvements to reduce the backlog and expect to return to solid revenue growth in the fourth quarter."

The half-year report will be published on August 22, 2018.

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren Réviseurs d'Entreprises CVBA, represented by Herwig Carmans, has confirmed that their review procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any significant matters requiring adjustment of the condensed consolidated financial information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's second quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 6.30 pm CEST. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1653608.

Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

The conference call will be available for replay from July 31st 7.30 pm CEST until August 7th 7.30 pm CEST. The replay number will be +44 (0)1452550000, conference ID 1653608.

The third quarter 2018 results will be communicated on November 6th, 2018.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 4,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.xfab.com

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2017 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2017 unaudited Revenue 155,497 139,340 143,530 299,027 287,282 Revenues in USD in 83 83 81 82 85 Revenues in EUR in 17 17 19 18 15 Cost of sales -124,616 -115,409 -119,228 -243,844 -234,042 Gross Profit 30,882 23,931 24,302 55,184 53,240 Gross Profit margin in % 19.9 17.2 16.9 18.5 18.5 Research and development expenses -7,935 -6,697 -8,191 -16,126 -14,200 Selling expenses -1,942 -2,151 -2,206 -4,148 -4,522 General and administrative expenses -7,439 -6,938 -7,964 -15,403 -14,707 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 439 954 570 1,009 1,010 Other income and other expenses -461 73 -665 -1,126 -98 Operating profit 13,544 9,171 5,846 19,390 20,724 Finance income -290 24,928 14,805 14,515 25,641 Finance costs -10,120 -10,127 -8,971 -19,091 -11,074 Net financial result -10,410 14,802 5,835 -4,576 14,567 Profit before taxes 3,133 23,972 11,681 14,814 35,291 Income tax -1,652 122 1,871 219 17 Profit for the period 1,481 24,094 13,552 15,033 35,308 Operating profit (EBIT) 13,544 9,171 5,846 19,390 20,724 Depreciation 15,087 13,973 14,325 29,413 27,509 EBITDA 28,631 23,144 20,172 48,803 48,233 EBITDA margin in % 18.4 16.6 14.1 16.3 16.8 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.01 0.19 0.10 0.12 0.31 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 128,571,481 130,631,921 130,631,921 114,057,335 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.19341 1.09860 1.23032 1.21187 1.08191

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated. Rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Half-year

ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Half-year

ended

30 Jun 2017 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2017 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property. plant and equipment 319,113 289,443 315,856 Investment properties 8,778 8,856 9,033 Intangible assets 8,317 6,788 7,060 Non-current investments 727 394 558 Other non-current assets 14,682 146 10,809 Deferred tax assets 35,665 23,454 32,959 Total non-current assets 387,282 329,082 376,276 Current assets Inventories 118,943 97,408 105,847 Trade and other receivables 81,962 69,529 82,008 Other assets 19,846 25,941 28,271 Cash and cash equivalents 295,345 350,307 319,235 Total current assets 516,096 543,186 535,361 TOTAL ASSETS 903,378 872,268 911,637 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 349,446 348,709 Retained earnings -91,794 -161,173 -106,814 Cumulative translation adjustment -444 -574 -493 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 688,446 619,673 673,377 Non-controlling interests 357 365 357 Total equity 688,803 620,038 673,734 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 88,397 124,151 106,178 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 8,370 8,376 8,872 Total non-current liabilities 96,767 132,527 115,050 Current liabilities Trade payables 25,866 29,674 36,684 Current loans and borrowings 36,062 34,534 37,799 Other current liabilities and provisions 55,879 55,496 48,370 Total current liabilities 117,808 119,703 122,853 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 903,378 872,268 911,637

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2017 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Half-year

ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Half-year

ended

30 Jun 2017 unaudited Income before taxes 3,133 23,972 11,681 14,814 35,290 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 22,493 -3,507 9,403 31,897 12,461 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 15,087 13,973 14,325 29,413 27,509 Recognized investment, grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -802 -947 -837 -1,639 -1,862 Interest income and expenses (net) 60 817 593 654 1,649 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property and equipment (net) -2 0 673 671 0 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) 2,107 -7,573 1,099 3,206 -7,739 Other non-cash transactions (net) 6,043 -9,777 -6,451 -408 -7,096 Changes in working capital: -3,167 4,589 -11,071 -14,238 -10,470 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -1,167 18,787 2,030 863 8,877 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,613 3,039 -8,776 -163 -4,560 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -5,516 -4,031 -7,580 -13,097 -7,205 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -2,242 -9,950 -4,814 -7,055 -17,343 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities -2,855 -3,257 8,069 5,214 9,761 Income taxes (paid)/received -85 -48 -62 -148 -252 Cash Flow from operating activities 22,374 25,006 9,951 32,325 37,029 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -17,730 -29,358 -20,767 -38,497 -49,992 Payments for investments 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisition of subsidiary. net of cash acquired 0 0 0 0 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -61 -33 -66 -127 -62 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 44 40 51 96 81 Proceeds from sale of property. plant and equipment 2 0 15 18 1 Interest received 879 483 534 1,413 797 Cash Flow used in investing activities -16,866 -28,867 -20,232 -37,098 -49,175

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Quarter

ended

30 Jun 2017 unaudited Quarter

ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Half-year

ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Half-year

ended

30 Jun 2017 unaudited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 0 -10,073 0 0 0 Repayment of loans and borrowings -7,814 -8,249 -8,747 -16,562 -15,204 Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 0 0 0 Payments of lease installments -612 -626 -702 -1,314 -1,239 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 357 0 0 357 47 Interest paid -514 -727 -619 -1,133 -1,389 Gross proceeds from capital increase 0 266,575 0 0 266,575 Direct cost related to capital increase 0 -7,389 0 0 -7,389 Payment of preference dividend 0 0 0 0 0 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 0 -12 -12 -11 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -8,583 239,512 -10,081 -18,664 241,390 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -8,445 16,785 7,991 -454 16,906 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -3,075 235,651 -20,362 -23,437 229,243 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 306,865 97,871 319,235 319,235 104,157 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 295,345 350,307 306,865 295,345 350,307

