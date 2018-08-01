sprite-preloader
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

London, August 1

1 August 2018

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that as at 31 July 2018 its capital consists of 1,211,700,225 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 157,229 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 1,211,542,996

The above figure of 1,211,542,996 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital

Enquiries:

Laura Gairdner

Company Secretarial Assistant Contact: +44 (0)1224 650 043


© 2018 PR Newswire