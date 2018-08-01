Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International Announces Executive MD of EMEA Occupier Services

LONDON, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) announced today that it will strengthen its EMEA Occupier Services platform with the recruitment of Andrew Hallissey, who will join the firm as Executive Managing Director of EMEA Occupier Services. Andrew will drive strategy, client service delivery and spearhead the growth of the firm's occupier business in the region.



"Attracting a major talent like Andrew, who is well recognised as one of the best in the industry, is an important step in the growth of our occupier services business across EMEA and beyond," said Chris McLernon, EMEA CEO. "His wealth of global experience having advised dozens of Fortune 500 companies throughout the world on developing real estate transformation solutions will help us assist an increasing number of major corporate occupiers looking to partner with a trusted advisor who can drive real value from their real estate strategy and innovate their workplace experience."

Andrew Hallissey joins Colliers from CBRE where he has held senior leadership roles within their Global Workplace Solutions business in Chicago, Hong Kong, New York and London. He has gained extensive global experience advising large corporations on their global real estate organization and strategy over the last 18 years, having worked across EMEA, North America and Asia Pacific. Andrew also currently serves on the global board of directors of Corenet, the leading global association for the corporate real estate profession.

In this new role with Colliers International, Andrew with report to Chris McLernon, EMEA CEO; and lead integrated service delivery for all occupier clients specialising in corporate real estate services, portfolio strategy, transaction management, brokerage, lease administration, project management, workplace services, and facilities management outsourcing advisory across the EMEA region.

