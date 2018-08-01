F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend
PR Newswire
London, August 1
TO: RNS
FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE01 August 2018
Dividend Declaration
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2018, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:
|Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date
|09 August 2018
10 August 2018
31 August 2018
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051