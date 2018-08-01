SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 01.08.2018 / 17:52 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: SAF-HOLLAND S.A., 68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse, L-2320 Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: FMR LLC City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which 26 the threshold was July crossed or 2018 reachedvi: 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financi- in % issuervii to al (7.A shares instru- + (total ments 7.B) of (total 7.A) of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation Below 0.00% Be- 45,394,302 on the date on 5% low which threshold was 5% crossed or reached Position of 5.03% 0.00% 5.03- previous % notification (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of N- % of shares ISIN u- vo- code (if m- ting possible) b- righ- e- ts r o- f v- o- t- i- n- g r- i- g- h- t- s- i- x Direct (Art 8 Indi- Direct Indi- of the rect (Art 8 rect Transparency (Art of the (Art Law) 9 of Transpa- 9 of the rency the Tran- Law) Tran- spa- spa- ren- ren- cy cy Law) Law) LU0307018795 B- B- e- e- l- l- o- o- w w 5- 5- % % SUBTOTAL A B- Be- (Direct & e- low Indirect) l- 5% o- w 5- % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of Expi- E- Num- % financial rati- x- ber o- instrument on e- of f da- r- vo- v- tex c- tin- o- i- g t- s- rig- i- e- hts n- / tha- g C- t r- o- may i- n- be g- v- ac- h- e- qui- t- r- red s s- if i- the o- in- n str- P- um- e- ent r- is i- exe- o- rci- d- se- x- d/ i con- ver- te- d. % % % S- % U- B- T- O- T- A- L B- .- 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of E- E- P- N- % financial x- x- h- u- o- instrument p- e- y- m- f i- r- s- b- v- r- c- i- e- o- a- i- c- r t- t- s- a- o- i- i- e- l f n- o- / o- v- g n C- r o- r- d- o- c- t- i- a- n- a- i- g- t- v- s- n- h- e- e- h g t- x r- s- r- s s- e- i- i- t- g- o- t- h- n l- t- P- e- s e- m- r- e- i- n- o- t- d- x- x- i- i i % % % S- % U- B- T- O- T- A- L B- .- 2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box) [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): N Na- % of % of T- Directly me- voting voting o- control- xv rights rights t- led by held through a- (use by financi- l number(s) ultima- al o- from 1st te instru- f column) con- ments b- trol- held by o- ling ultimate t- person control- h or ling entity person or or held entity direct- or held ly by directly any by any subsi- subsidia- diary ry if it if it equals equals or is or is higher higher than the than notifia- the ble noti- thres- fiable hold thres- hold 1 FM- 1 R LL- C 2 FI- 1 AM Ho- ld- in- gs LL- C 3 FI- 2 AM LL- C 4 Fi- 2 de- li- ty In- st- it- ut- io- na- l As- se- t Ma- na- ge- me- nt Tr- us- t Co- mp- an- y 9. Done at Dublin On 30/07/2018
01.08.2018

ISIN LU0307018795

