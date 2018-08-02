NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Aug 2, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and Northgate Public Services (NPS), a wholly owned NEC subsidiary, today announced that NPS acquired i2N, which supplies specialist software to the UK's Ministry of Justice's HM Prison and Probation Service and the Youth Justice Board. The deal will significantly increase NPS' offering across the entire criminal justice process.NPS is the market leader for policing IT solutions in the UK with 15 forces currently using NPS' crime, custody and intelligence management system, CONNECT. Recent contract wins with West Midlands Police and the Metropolitan Police Service mean that over 50% of police officers in England will be using NPS technology.The i2N acquisition presents an opportunity for greater visibility across the criminal justice system enabling users throughout the process to work collaboratively to deliver better outcomes and reduce reoffending.Stephen Callaghan, chief executive officer of NPS, which is owned by the NEC Corporation, Japan, said, "We see a good synergy between NPS and i2N in the area of local authority youth offender management. NPS provides a range of product and services to 168 local authorities in the UK. This acquisition will boost our offer in the important justice sector whilst providing a strong opportunity for growth for i2N."Jim O'Connor, CEO of i2N said, "Joining the NPS team opens up new and exciting markets for both businesses in the development of critical software that spans the entire justice sector."Founded in 1999, i2N is ranked in the top 25 SME IT service providers on the government G-Cloud by Government Digital service and is a key supplier to the Ministry of Justice. In recent years, i2N has been expanding cloud ready platforms as Software as a Service (SaaS) via G-Cloud on the GOV.UK Digital Market Place.Following completion of the transaction, i2N will continue to operate under their existing name and the key management team and all operational staff will remain in place. i2N will operate as a business unit within NPS' Safety Division with further integration into the business as customers' requirements for integrated software and services within the justice system develop.About Northgate Public ServicesNorthgate Public Services (NPS) has a proven history of creating game changing software for the public sector. Our ability to put vital information into the hands of those that need it is the reason why 95% of local authorities use us to collect revenues and administer benefits. It's why 14 different police forces have chosen NPS' CONNECT software to improve decision making at the frontline, why 150 housing providers use NPS systems to manage their two million homes efficiently and why the NHS choose our technology to help them screen eight million babies for hearing loss. Based in the UK but working around the world, NPS' 2,300 employees help improve the services that matter most. NPS is part of the NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people worldwide. For more information, visit our CONNECT page: https://www.northgateps.com/connect.About i2Ni2N is an SME providing IT services to the justice sector of UK Government. Operating in London and from offices in Suffolk. I2N has been providing Software-as-a Service (SaaS) products, bespoke development and managed services to the Ministry of Justice, HM Prisons and Probation and the Youth Justice Board for 20 years. All i2N products and customer developments follow the agile development method and utilise the GDS approved open-source development stack and are designed around microservices architecture to ensure ease of integration. All products and developments are supported by an accredited, secure cloud-hosting and ITIL based, SC-cleared Service Desk. https://wwwi2n.comAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.