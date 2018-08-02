AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces New Dividend Policy and 2018 Interim Dividend

Amsterdam, 2 August 2018 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce an increase in interim dividend to €0.20 per ordinary share from €0.14 per ordinary share in the prior year.

The interim dividend in respect of the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018 of €0.20 per ordinary share, is payable on or around 14 August 2018, to shareholders of record on 7 August 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 6 August 2018. Dutch withholding tax will be deducted from the dividend at a rate of 15%.

Furthermore, effective 2 August 2018, AMG's Supervisory Board has approved a change in dividend policy which targets an annual dividend payout of between 20-40% of net income attributable to shareholders. In line with Dutch corporate governance best practices, the change will be discussed during AMG's 2019 Annual General Meeting.

The actual dividend payment will be determined on an annual basis and will be dependent on factors such as AMG's results of operation, financial position, financing requirements, organic and acquisitive growth opportunities.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG's Chairman of the Management Board and CEO stated, "In light of AMG's strong balance sheet position and strong cashflow generation, AMG's Supervisory Board has resolved to formalize our dividend policy, to ensure dividend stability and growth over the long-term."

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels@amg-nv.com (mailto:sdaniels@amg-nv.com)

Disclaimer

