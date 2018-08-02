AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Key Highlights

Revenue increased by 26% to $329.3 million in the second quarter 2018 from $262.0 million in the second quarter 2017

Gross profit was $79.2 million in the second quarter 2018, an increase of $24.8 million, or 46%, over the same period in 2017

EBITDA (2) was $50.7 million in the second quarter 2018, a 59% increase over the same period in 2017

Profit before income tax increased by 77% to $36.7 million in the second quarter 2018 from $20.8 million in the second quarter 2017

EPS, on a fully diluted basis, increased by 29% to $0.54 in the second quarter 2018 from $0.42 in the second quarter 2017

Annualized return on capital employed increased to 30.6% in the second quarter 2018, as compared to 23.9% in the second quarter 2017

Amsterdam, 2 August 2018 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported second quarter 2018 revenue of $329.3 million, a 26% increase from $262.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $50.7 million, a 59% increase from $31.9 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG achieved a sharp improvement in EBITDA during the quarter, driven primarily by improved pricing and higher sales volumes in AMG Critical Materials. Furthermore, relentless improvements in productivity have resulted in an upward trend, both in terms of profitability and return on capital employed.

AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $45.3 million during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 89% from $23.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, thanks to strong financial performances in vanadium, chrome metal and aluminum products.

AMG Engineering signed $86.2 million in new orders during the second quarter of 2018, representing a 1.39x book to bill ratio, driven by strong sales of turbine blade coating and heat treatment furnaces. Order backlog was $263.2 million as of June 30, 2018, an increase of 27% compared to December 31, 2017.

AMG Engineering achieved EBITDA of $5.5 million during the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $2.5 million from $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2017 due to higher SG&A expenses and lower gross profit generated from the heat treatment services division. On a full year basis, AMG Engineering expects 2018 EBITDA to be in line with prior year."

Key Figures

In 000's US dollar Q2 '18 Q2 '17 Change Revenue $329,321 $262,042 26% Gross profit 79,161 54,344 46% Gross margin 24.0% 20.7% Operating profit 42,019 22,577 86% Operating margin 12.8% 8.6% Net income attributable to shareholders ** 17,309 13,115 32% EPS - Fully diluted 0.54 0.42 29% EBIT (1) 42,751 24,369 75% EBITDA (2) 50,749 31,866 59% EBITDA margin 15.4% 12.2% Cash (used in) from operating activities (1,197) 10,633 N/A

Note:

EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign currency gains or losses. EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

** Net income attributable to shareholders was impacted by an additional, non-cash tax expense of $6.0 million in the quarter, due to the significant movement of the Brazilian real against the US dollar.

Operational Review

AMG Critical Materials

Q2 '18 Q2 '17 Change Revenue $267,213 $202,625 32% Gross profit 62,151 37,583 65% Operating profit 37,869 16,896 124% EBITDA 45,252 23,883 89%

AMG Critical Materials revenue in the second quarter increased by $64.6 million, or 32%, to $267.2 million, driven by improved vanadium, silicon metal, aluminum, graphite, chrome metal and tantalum prices, and higher sales volumes of vanadium, aluminum, tantalum and titanium products.

Gross profit in the second quarter increased by $24.6 million, or 65%, to $62.2 million. Strong financial performances in vanadium, chrome metal and aluminum were partially offset by lower gross profit in silicon metal. The strong financial performance was driven by higher vanadium sales volumes and prices, improved chrome metal product mix effects and strong sales volumes of aluminum products. The reduction in gross profit in silicon metal was driven by lower volumes, as a result of unplanned furnace maintenance during the quarter, as well as an accrual for the repayment of a subsidy granted by the German government in 2012-13.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2018 increased by $3.4 million, or 16%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects related to the strengthening of the euro relative to the US dollar as well as higher personnel costs.

Second quarter 2018 EBITDA margin increased to 17%, compared to 12% in the second quarter of 2017, due to the improvement in gross profit as noted above.

AMG Engineering

Q2 '18 Q2 '17 Change Revenue $62,108 $59,417 5% Gross profit 17,010 16,761 1% Operating profit 4,150 5,681 (27%) EBITDA 5,497 7,983 (31%)

AMG Engineering signed $86.2 million in new orders during the second quarter 2018, representing a 1.39x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $263.2 million as of June 30, 2018, an increase of 3% from March 31, 2018. This was driven by strong sales of turbine blade coating and heat treatment furnaces.

AMG Engineering's second quarter 2018 revenue increased $2.7 million, or 5%, to $62.1 million. Higher revenue generated from the sale of vacuum furnaces was partially offset by lower revenue in the heat treatment services division, as automotive customers transition to new engine programs. Following the completion of this transition process, heat treatment service revenues are expected to return to normal levels in early 2019.

Second quarter 2018 gross profit increased by $0.2 million, or 1%, to $17.0 million and gross margin decreased slightly to 27% from 28% in the second quarter of 2017. The reduction in gross margin was driven by lower gross profit in the heat treatment services division due to lower sales volumes and consequently lower utilization rates.

SG&A expenses increased by $1.8 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year primarily due to foreign exchange effects related to the strengthening of the euro relative to the US dollar and higher personnel costs.

AMG Engineering is in the process of expanding its workforce in response to the increased level of order backlog, driven primarily by strong demand from the aerospace market.

EBITDA decreased by $2.5 million to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 due to higher SG&A expenses, increased currency impacts, and lower gross profit generated from the heat treatment services division.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to a tax expense of $7.7 million in the same period in 2017, driven by higher levels of profitability, the full recognition of AMG's US operating loss carryforwards in 2017, and the revaluation of AMG's Brazilian tax balances. Due to the significant movement of the Brazilian real against the US dollar, AMG incurred an additional non-cash tax expense of $6.0 million in the quarter.

AMG continues to benefit from net operating loss carry forward balances, primarily in the United States, to offset taxes payable. As a result, despite very high pre-tax profitability, AMG paid taxes of $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to tax payments of $3.4 million in the same period in 2017. For the second quarter of 2018, AMG's effective cash tax rate rose to 19% in comparison to 16% for the same period in the prior year.

Due to the volatile nature of the company's Brazilian deferred tax balances, AMG believes that the cash tax rate is a more meaningful metric.

Non-Recurring Items

AMG's second quarter 2018 gross profit of $79.2 million includes non-recurring items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of non-recurring items included in gross profit in the second quarters of 2018 and 2017 are below:

Non-recurring items included in gross profit

Q2 '18 Q2 '17 Change Gross profit $79,161 $54,344 46% Restructuring expense 950 956 (1%) Asset impairment recovery (1,032) (1,305) (21%) Gross profit before non-

recurring items 79,079 53,995 46%



Gross profit before non-recurring items by reporting segment

Q2 '18 Q2 '17 Change AMG Critical Materials $62,099 $36,954 68% AMG Engineering 16,980 17,041 - Gross profit before non-

recurring items 79,079 53,995 46%

Liquidity

June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Change Total debt $377,302 $189,108 100% Cash and cash equivalents 342,537 178,800 92% Net debt 34,765 10,308 237%

AMG had a net debt position of $34.8 million as of June 30, 2018. Net debt increased by $24.5 million and total debt increased by $188.2 million from December 31, 2017.

On a year to date basis, cash from operating activities decreased by $4.9 million, or 17%, compared to the same period in the prior year due to higher working capital balances driven by increased metals prices, partially offset by improved profitability in AMG Critical Materials.

Capital expenditures decreased slightly to $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $18.6 million in the same period in 2017. Capital spending in the second quarter of 2018 included $6.8 million of maintenance capital. The largest expansion capital project was AMG's lithium project in Brazil.

AMG had $512.1 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2018, following the successful refinancing of AMG's credit facilities during the first quarter of 2018.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's second quarter 2018 net finance costs increased to $5.3 million compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter 2017, due to higher levels of gross debt and higher interest rates associated with AMG's new, long term credit facility.

SG&A

AMG's second quarter 2018 SG&A expenses were $37.2 million compared to $32.0 million in the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to foreign exchange effects related to the strengthening of the euro relative to the US dollar and higher personnel costs.

Outlook

Encouraged by the financial performance in the first 6 months of 2018, AMG expects full year 2018 EBITDA to improve by between 40%-50% compared to the prior year.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 329,321 262,042 Cost of sales 250,160 207,698 Gross profit 79,161 54,344 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,179 31,972 Net other operating income (37) (205) Operating profit 42,019 22,577 Finance income (864) (495) Finance cost 6,202 2,310 Net finance cost 5,338 1,815 Profit before income tax 36,681 20,762 Income tax expense 19,456 7,717 Profit for the period 17,225 13,045 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 17,309 13,115 Non-controlling interests (84) (70) Profit for the period 17,225 13,045 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0.57 0.45 Diluted earnings per share 0.54 0.42

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 637,769 520,011 Cost of sales 488,490 413,164 Gross profit 149,279 106,847 Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,805 63,552 Net other operating income (124) (310) Operating profit 76,598 43,605 Finance income (1,382) (504) Finance cost 13,261 4,304 Net finance cost 11,879 3,800 Profit before income tax 64,719 39,805 Income tax expense 29,161 11,194 Profit for the period 35,558 28,611 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 35,698 28,681 Non-controlling interests (140) (70) Profit for the period 35,558 28,611 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 1.19 1.00 Diluted earnings per share 1.12 0.91





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2018

Unaudited December 31, 2017



Assets Property, plant and equipment 315,252 298,540 Goodwill and other intangible assets 36,916 38,110 Derivative financial instruments 4,242 636 Other investments 30,291 30,562 Deferred tax assets 33,236 40,108 Restricted cash 806 829 Non-current tax asset - 2,488 Other assets 15,684 17,729 Total non-current assets 436,427 429,002 Inventories 232,242 162,505 Derivative financial instruments 2,403 6,372 Trade and other receivables 174,274 137,174 Other assets 39,548 37,547 Current tax assets 6,977 3,147 Cash and cash equivalents 342,537 178,800 Assets held for sale 403 2,056 Total current assets 798,384 527,601 Total assets 1,234,811 956,603

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2018

Unaudited December 31, 2017



Equity Issued capital 812 796 Share premium 462,891 432,844 Treasury shares (931) (3,461) Other reserves (92,682) (72,880) Retained earnings (deficit) (96,207) (99,343) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 273,883 257,956 Non-controlling interests 24,432 24,633 Total equity 298,315 282,589 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 360,027 164,788 Employee benefits 152,759 156,193 Provisions 32,203 35,887 Other liabilities 4,201 4,011 Derivative financial instruments 6,741 - Deferred tax liabilities 7,035 7,888 Total non-current liabilities 562,966 368,767 Loans and borrowings 1,775 8,820 Short term bank debt 15,500 15,500 Other liabilities 62,326 61,836 Trade and other payables 186,311 155,115 Derivative financial instruments 11,760 1,415 Advance payments 51,456 33,025 Current taxes payable 17,221 9,155 Provisions 27,181 20,381 Total current liabilities 373,530 305,247 Total liabilities 936,496 674,014 Total equity and liabilities 1,234,811 956,603





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from operating activities Profit for the year 35,558 28,611 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 29,161 11,194 Depreciation and amortization 16,222 14,742 Asset impairment (1,032) 912 Net finance costs 11,879 3,800 Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment (42) (68) Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 3,005 4,418 Movement in provisions, pensions and government grants 4,675 (3,023) Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments (58,607) (22,930) Cash generated from operating activities 40,819 37,656 Finance costs paid, net (7,992) (4,249) Income tax paid, net (9,216) (4,944) Net cash from operating activities 23,611 28,463 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 122 96 Insurance proceeds on property, plant and equipment 1,300 1,415 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (41,017) (29,452) Change in restricted cash - 210 Other (37) 17 Net cash used in investing activities (39,632) (27,714)





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 346,336 8,000 Payment of transaction costs related to the issuance of debt (9,238) - Repayment of borrowings (155,082) (5,111) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 15,923 14,370 Net repurchase of common shares (9,853) (13,386) Dividends paid (5,013) (4,417) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 183,073 (544) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 167,052 205 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 178,800 160,744 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (3,315) 7,904 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 342,537 168,853

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com/)).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels@amg-nv.com (mailto:sdaniels@amg-nv.com)

