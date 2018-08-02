CRH PLC: CRH Completes Phase 1 of Share Buyback Programme

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / CRH plc, (NYSE: CRH) the global building materials group, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first phase of its share buyback programme, returning €350 million of cash to shareholders.

Between 2 May and 31 July 2018, 11.4 million ordinary shares were repurchased on the London Stock Exchange at an average discount of 0.5% to the volume weighted average price over the period.

Details relating to subsequent phases of our share buyback programme will be announced in due course.

