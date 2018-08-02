sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,34 Euro		-0,66
-2,28 %
WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 Ticker-Symbol: CRG 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
EURO STOXX 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CRH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRH PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,383
28,59
08:52
28,52
28,69
08:52
02.08.2018 | 08:08
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

CRH PLC: CRH Completes Phase 1 of Share Buyback Programme

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / CRH plc, (NYSE: CRH) the global building materials group, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first phase of its share buyback programme, returning €350 million of cash to shareholders.

Between 2 May and 31 July 2018, 11.4 million ordinary shares were repurchased on the London Stock Exchange at an average discount of 0.5% to the volume weighted average price over the period.

Details relating to subsequent phases of our share buyback programme will be announced in due course.

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold

Chief Executive

Senan Murphy

Finance Director

Frank Heisterkamp

Head of Investor Relations

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

SOURCE: CRH PLC


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE