Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas secures 184 MW order from Xcel Energy Inc.

Portland, 02 August 2018

Vestas has received an order for 184 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines delivered in 2.0 operating mode from Xcel Energy Inc., a national leader in wind energy, for the 200 MW Blazing Star Wind Project in Minnesota. The full project size includes previously purchased 2 MW Vestas PTC components.

The Blazing Star Wind Project is part of Xcel Energy's proposed multi-state wind expansion to add 3,680 MW of new wind generation to its system, across 12 projects located in seven states throughout its territory. This expansion will increase Xcel Energy's wind capacity to more than 10,000 MW by the end of 2021.

"We look forward to working with Vestas on the first phase of the Blazing Star wind project. By investing in low-cost wind energy, we provide the benefits of clean, affordable energy to our customers while creating jobs and value for the local economy", said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota. "These projects will help keep energy costs low while contributing to our vision of achieving 85 percent carbon-free energy by 2030 in the Upper Midwest".

"We are pleased to expand our portfolio with Xcel Energy as part of their ambitious wind expansion", said Chris Brown, President of Vestas' sales and service division in the United States and Canada. "The V120-2.2 MW is an increasingly important part of our North American fleet of customisable, flexible products that unlock previously untouched wind resources".

The V120-2.2 MW is the latest extension to Vestas' trusted 2 MW platform, and is built on the more than 40 GW of 2 MW turbines installed globally.

With 19 percent larger swept area than the previous 2.0 MW model, the V120-2.2 MW will be vital in expanding wind projects into new low and medium wind speed regions, harnessing previously uneconomical wind resources.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the third quarter of 2019.





