Focus on the new requirements for automotive applications

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces a collaboration with The Peters Group, Kempen, Germany, to conduct a series of seminars in China on conformal coating. The Conformal Coating Solutions Seminar is geared to those in the automotive manufacturing supply chain, as conformal coating plays a significant part in manufacturing for the growing electric car, autonomous and assisted driving, and connectivity markets. The first seminar was held at the Novotel Suzhou in June.

"Conformal coating has become a necessity in electronics manufacturing because of reduced component size, the demand for higher reliability, and, with more electronic components in cars, the harsh environment where these electronics operate. Conformal coating helps circuit boards withstand moisture, electro-corrosion, salt spray fog, corrosive gases, migration, temperature, thermal cycling, and vibration," said Eric Gu, applications manager, Nordson ASYMTEK.

Some of the topics covered in the seminar include how to choose conformal coating, how to select a coating machine, coating machine/process optimization, and conformal coating test and trouble shooting. Nordson's Advanced Technology-Electronics Systems (AT-ES) group is well-positioned to assist customers with their conformal coating needs, as this group provides a full line of integrated solutions for conformal coating including automation, ovens, and inspection. The Peters Group specializes in the development, production, and distribution of high-tech coatings for electronics applications

About Nordson ASYMTEK

Nordson ASYMTEK, a world leader in precision fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and jetting technologies, designs and manufactures dispensing and coating systems, supported by an award-winning global applications and service network for over 35 years. To find out more, visit www.NordsonASYMTEK.com, or on social media.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems that precisely dispense adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics, and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing, and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves consumer non-durable, durable, and technology end-markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954, headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has operations and offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson at www.nordson.com, Twitter or Facebook.

(Chinese translation: http://files.constantcontact.com/0633e5bd001/d2840655-704f-4bf5-a6ce-da3de1a1d01c.pdf

