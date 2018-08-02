Henry Gabay Leads Duet in Purchase of $1.3 Bn Merit Capital

LONDON, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Duet Group announces acquisition of wealth manager Merit Capital

Global alternative investment firm Duet Group announced the acquisition of Antwerp-based wealth management firm Merit Capital. The acquisition will add around 2,000 clients to the Duet portfolio, expand the group's European wealth management platform and diversify its business line. The deal was recently approved by the National Bank of Belgium (NBB).

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726277/Duet_Group_Logo.jpg )



Speaking from London, Duet co-founder Henry Gabay, said: "Merit's commitment to excellence and Duet's expertise in investment, combined with a robust process, make this a perfect partnership which will create a premiere European wealth management platform."

The decision to acquire Merit Capital followed the reorganization of Duet Group in to 3 business units. Duet has a controlling stake in several alternative asset management firms with a focus on private equity, hedge/long-only fund and wealth management.

The acquisition of Merit Capital is a natural expansion into European-based wealth management for the Group.

Founded in 2002, Duet Group is an international investment firm with offices in London (HQ), New York, New Delhi and Accra.

Merit Capital was founded in Antwerp in 2001 by a team of expert investors. Its services include private placement, advisory wealth management, and discretionary wealth management.

Harriet Menzies

Investor Relations

Duet Group

E: HMenzies@duetgroup.net

+44-207-2909737