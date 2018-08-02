Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) ("AJN") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Boerse AG) under the symbol WKN A2JN3M (5AT).

With this listing, the Company's shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the largest stock exchanges in the world. AJN anticipates the Frankfurt listing will help increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe.

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President of AJN, commented: "We are pleased to announce the listing of our shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. AJN is advancing with its Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. This is attracting increasing interest from investors in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. The cross-listing is in direct response to this interest and will provide AJN with access to a large number of new potential investors that will help to expand our shareholder base and increase liquidity."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest exchange behind the NYSE and NASDAQ. Over 3,000 international companies are listed on the Frankfurt Exchange and investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35% of the world's investment capital.

About AJN Resources Inc.

The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Salt Wells Lithium Project (the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada, USA, subject to a 4.5% net smelter returns royalty. The Company's business objective is to explore for lithium mineralization on the Property. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.

www.ajnresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu

CEO and President

778-218-9638