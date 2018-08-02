Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank 02-Aug-2018 / 15:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank The Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - "Bank") resolved to appoint starting from 29 July 2018 the following persons as the Deputy Chairmen of the Management Board of the Bank: 1) Nurlan Zhagiparov; 2) Dauren Sartayev; 3) Zhannat Satubaldina. According to the resolution of the Board of Directors the new bank's executive body, consists of ten members of the Management Board. Currently, it is represented by the Chairperson of the Management Board U.B. Shayakhmetova and her deputies: A. Zh. Bodanov, N.T. Zhagiparov, A.S. Karpykova, M.U. Koshenov, K.K. Kussainbekov, Y.I. Salimov, D.Zh. Sartayev, Zh.S. Satubaldina and A.B. Talpakov. Nurlan Zhagiparov started his banking career at JSC Kazkommertsbank in 2002, holding various positions in the Department of Innovative Technologies. In June 2014, he was appointed Managing Director - Member of the Management Board of JSC Kazkommertsbank. In different years he has been a member of the Board of Directors of OJSC Kazkommertsbank Kyrgyzstan, CJSC Kazkommertsbank Tajikistan, CB Moskommertsbank (OJSC). Currently, he is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the First Credit Bureau LLP. A graduate of Almaty State University named after Abay, majoring in International Relations, as well as Houston College (USA), majoring in Fundamentals of Information Technology and Programming. In 2002 he was awarded MS Degree in Software Engineering from Southampton University, Great Britain. As a member of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank, he will supervise the Innovative IT Unit and Transactional Business. Dauren Sartayev started his career at Kazkommertsbank in 2004 as an SME lending manager in Pavlodar branch and grew up to the Head of SME Lending Department of Almaty branch. In 2010 he moved to JSC Temirbank, where he was in charge of Bad Loan Department, and later he was head of Ust-Kamenogorsk branch. At the invitation of JSC Kcell he headed the branch in Shymkent and also supervised the office of Almaty and Almaty region. Later he worked for the Kazakhstan office of the international audit firm Ernst & Young. In 2016 he was appointed a member of the Management Board, Managing Director, and starting from July 2017 Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, member of the Management Board of JSC Kazkommertsbank. A graduate from the Kazakh Humanities and Law University in Almaty (a lawyer majoring in business law). Holds MBA Degree in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship from the Moscow International Higher Business School. As a member of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank, he will supervise the SME Business (except for the Northern region), Marketing and PR Department, Quality Department. Zhannat Satubaldina started working in the financial sector in 1993, by heading the Planning Department of Kazmetallbank. During 1999-2002 she has worked in the regulatory and supervisory bodies of the financial sector - Head of the Licensing and Supervision Division, Executive Director of the National Securities Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Director of the Securities Market Regulation Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. During 2002-2006 she held various positions at JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy. Later in 2006-2007 she has occupied positions of Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance of JSC KazTransOil, a member of the Board of Directors of JSC Accumulative Pension Fund of Halyk Bank and JSC North-West Pipeline Company MunayTas. For the next two years until 2009 she has been a Managing Director in charge of Economics and Finance of JSC NC KazMunayGas, a member of the Boards of Directors of JSC Exploration and Production KazMunayGas and JSC KazTransOil. During 2009-2014 she worked as Deputy Financial Director of North Caspian Operating Company and Deputy Financial Director of KMG-Kashagan B.V. From July 2014 to June 2016, she has been Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank. Since 4 July 2017 she was appointed Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board, a member of the Management Board of JSC Kazkommertsbank. Candidate of Economic Sciences, graduate from Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy (AINE), in 1986 was awarded MBA Degree from Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonossov, and ten years later - from New York Institute of Finance. As a member of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank, she will supervise the Operational Unit (OPERU), Resource Department and Administrative Office. About Halyk Bank Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998 and on the London Stock Exchange since 2006. In July 2017, the Bank purchased majority stake in Kazkommertsbank JSC - the second largest Bank in Kazakhstan by total assets. With total assets of KZT 8,411.9 billion as at 31 March 2018, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 688 branches and outlets (including 206 branches and outlets of Kazkommertsbank) across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.kz [1] For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 5826 EQS News ID: 710519 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4730ea9b4fc003a3688c4d47ac583595&application_id=710519&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

