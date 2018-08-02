(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|July 2018
|
76,221,100
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,221,100
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 74,080,162
Previous declaration
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|June 2018
|
75,421,643
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 75,421,643
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 73,280,705
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,221,757.50 euros
Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
