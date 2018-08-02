Texas Standard Adds Six New Sport Shirt Designs to Fall Collection

Classic Menswear Brand Touts Both Craftsmanship and Quality

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Texas Standard, a Dallas-based premium men's clothing and accessories brand that embodies the essence of the Texas gentleman, has released six new versions of their classic, button-down sport shirts. The not too boxy, but not too slim dress shirts are tailored to fit just right - tucked or untucked. The meticulously made, 100-percent cotton sport shirts are the first of the brand's pre-Fall collection.

"The new sport shirt additions speak to our versatility and showcase our commitment to craftsmanship," said Drew Bagot, co-founder of Texas Standard. "We've successfully blended both business and casual into our shirt design. Our shirts have enough length to stay in place whether you're dressing up for a business meeting during the day or going untucked after hours for a casual dinner and drinks."

Each of the Texas Standard sport shirts are comprised of ultra-soft, super durable, pure cotton fabric, with a crisp button-down collar and corner-cut sleeve cuffs. All have reinforced double stitching. The six new versions include charcoal micro check, navy brown, light blue, medium navy, navy micro check and navy brown stripe. The micro check versions feature an embroidered Texas Standard logo on the discrete front pocket, while the others have an external tag with the iconic barbed wire logo.

The Texas Standard Sport Shirt collection is priced at $84.50 and can be viewed at http://www.texas-standard.com. Texas Standard has also announced plans to match Texas' state sales tax discount on all their products during the sales tax holiday weekend (Aug. 10-12).

Texas Standard's clothing line is currently found in 25 locations through select retail partners across Texas. The menswear line is also available online direct to consumer at www.Texas-Standard.com, which has gained loyal customers in over 35 states outside of Texas. Honoring the founder's deep roots, the brand gives back to Texas communities through their "Ten to Texas" initiative, donating 10 percent of Texas Standard's profits to Texas-focused partner charities.

For more information, visit www.Texas-Standard.com or follow Texas Standard on Facebook and Instagram.

About Texas Standard

Texas Standard is a premium men's clothing and accessories brand that embodies the essence of the Texas gentleman. "Built by Texans for Texans" is the foundation of their offering, making their products with top-quality materials, unparalleled craftsmanship and the ethos of Texas in every stitch. With a focus on honoring their roots in the Lone Star State, 10 percent of all of Texas Standard's profits are donated to Texas-focused charities. Launched in late 2016 by a fifth-generation Texas family, Texas Standard pledges service and satisfaction to its customers, standing by their craft with complimentary returns and exchanges across the board. The Texas Standard collections are sold direct online and across Texas through select retail partners. For more information, please visit our website at Texas-Standard.com, Facebook at facebook.com/TXStandard and Instagram at instagram.com/TXStandard.

