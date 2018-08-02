Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions 02-Aug-2018 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PDMR Transactions Moscow, Russia - 2 August 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru financial supermarket, has been notified of the transactions in own GDRs by two of its PDMRs, Anatoly Makeshin, VP for Payment Systems at Tinkoff Bank, and Stanislav Bliznyuk, COO at Tinkoff Bank. All sales by Stanislav Bliznyuk were executed under a pre-existing trading plan. Details of the transactions are in the document attached. For enquiries: Tinkoff Bank Tinkoff Bank Darya Ermolina Larisa Chernysheva Head of PR IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) media@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [1] About the Group TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform. TCS Group includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual operator network Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs across Russia. The Group was founded in 2006 by the Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. With no retail branches, the Group serves its customers remotely via online channels and its call centre, and operates a network of over 2,500 representatives to ensure smooth delivery of its products. The network covers all of Russia and allows next day delivery to most customers. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, Russia's first and only direct bank offering both own brand and partner retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru platform. The product range includes daily banking (credit and debit cards, payments, money transfers), savings, investments, loyalty programmes, travel services, SME services, mortgage platform, and insurance. With its special focus on mobile business, the bank offers mobile applications both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MyPocket, Card 2 Card instant money transfers). As at 1 May 2018, the bank was the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 11.7%. The 1Q18 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 5.7 bn, ROE grew to 68.5%. Banki.ru, Russia's largest financial news portal, named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year 2016. In October 2016 Tinkoff Bank was named the largest independent global direct bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award and was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile application was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016. Attachment Document title: Details of the transactions Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ONBAMEWWEK [2] ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: POS TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 5827 EQS News ID: 710595 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1238f4600d8839cae8f370303c8fadbb&application_id=710595&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2018 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)