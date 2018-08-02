Mundus Group Inc: Mundus Group, Inc. Restores Company Operations and Receives a $1.5 Million Contract from the U.S. Army for Its Telescoping Wing Locking System (Patent No: US 7,832,690 B1)

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Mundus Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MNDP) has received a $1.5 Million Contract from the U.S Army for the Telescoping Wing Locking System (Patent No: US 7,832,690 B1). The system enables reliable wing extension and retraction of a telescoping wing in flight. This novel solution to wing articulation addresses a significant challenge facing designers in their effort to offer additional safety features. The difficulty encountered with earlier designs was the inability to reliably retract the deployed wing under operating loads without reducing clearance tolerances of the mechanism.

In the Following Weeks Mundus Group, Inc. will process all necessary filings with the OTC Markets and is currently working with The Nevada Secretary Of State To Restore Mundus Group, Inc. License.

Under terms of the contract valued in $1.5 Million, the Company is set to provide the U.S Army with its patent and its technology.

Mundus Group, Inc. technology and its team will help the U.S Army to be an elite force on the ground and on the air," said Josef Obermeier, Mundus Group Chairman.

About Mundus Group, Inc:

The Mundus Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MNDP) is an advanced aerospace technology. Mundus Group, Inc. is developing aerospace technology for civilians and military. The technology is going to provide economic protection and growth opportunities for investors.

