Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Board Declares Dividend

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2018 - The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Oct. 5, 2018, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 14, 2018.

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com).

# # #

Contacts:

Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington

423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)

Investors: Greg Riddle

212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

