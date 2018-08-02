The global osteotomy plates market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802006004/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global osteotomy plates market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of bone-related disorders. There is an increase in the prevalence of bone-related disorders such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is one of the common causes of fractures. Osteoporosis causes more than millions of fractures annually. As per the 2018 CDC report, women aged above 50 years are more likely to develop osteoarthritis than men. The increase in the number of people with conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other musculoskeletal diseases is likely to spur the growth of the global osteotomy plates market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global osteotomy plates market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of NiTiNOL-based osteotomy plates as one of the key emerging trends in the global osteotomy plates market:

Global osteotomy plates market: Growing popularity of NiTiNOL-based osteotomy plates

NiTiNOL is a nickel-titanium alloy that has shape-memory properties, which make it a valuable implant material. NiTiNOL staples are used for fracture fixation, arthrodesis, and osteotomies. The advantage of NiTiNOL staples over conventional metallic staples is their capacity to maintain a continuous compressive force to the fracture surfaces due to their shape memory properties.

"Using NiTiNOL staples for osteotomy procedures ensures the good approximation of bone fragments, the dynamic compression of fracture surfaces, the reduced incidence of nonunion, and the avoidance of infections and postoperative care issues associated with external fixation. It also reduces time as compared to bone screws," says a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices.

Global osteotomy plates market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global osteotomy plates market by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and specialty orthopedic centers), by application (knee and hip), by product (titanium osteotomy plates, stainless steel osteotomy plates, and polymer osteotomy plates), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 53%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. In the Americas, North America accounts for a significant share, due to the factors such as the increase in the number of orthopedic disorders and surgeries, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rapid technological advances in the healthcare sector, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of established vendors in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802006004/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com