sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,60 Euro		+0,048
+8,70 %
WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
MGX MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MGX MINERALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,525
0,551
02.08.
0,535
0,558
02.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MGX MINERALS INC
MGX MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MGX MINERALS INC0,60+8,70 %