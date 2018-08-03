Headquartered in Friedrichsdorf, Germany, MAXON Computer is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. Its award-winning Cinema 4D and BodyPaint 3D software products have been used extensively to help create everything from stunning visual effects in top feature films, TV shows and commercials, cutting-edge game cinematics for AAA games, as well as for medical illustration, architectural and industrial design applications. MAXON has offices in Germany, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan and Singapore. MAXON products are available directly from their Website and its worldwide distribution network. MAXON is part of the Nemetschek Group.

Company: MAXON Computer GmbH Headquarters Address: Max-Planck-Str. 20 Friedrichsdorf 61381 Germany Main Telephone: +49 (0)6172 59060 Website: www.maxon.net Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: CEO: David McGavran Public Relations Contact: Jessica Wege Phone: +49 (0)6172 5906-643 Email: j_wege@maxon.net

