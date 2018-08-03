sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,58 Euro		-6,79
-13,75 %
WKN: A14QVM ISIN: US83417M1045 Ticker-Symbol: 2ED 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,683
42,873
12:51
42,60
42,79
13:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC42,58-13,75 %