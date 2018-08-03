HS-UK Announces a Further Slit Lamp Imaging Course in November 2018

HARLOW, England, August 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is delighted to announce that, due to popular demand, it will be hosting a further Slit Lamp Imaging Course. The course will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Leeds on 20thNovember 2018.

The aim of the Slit Lamp Imaging Course is to provide attendees with a detailed overview of this highly-skilled ophthalmic imaging discipline. The day will include lectures and demonstrations delivered by a faculty of slit lamp imaging specialists.



The well-regarded course programme includes lectures on topics such as; 'The general eye examination', 'The clinical importance of slit lamp imaging' and 'Imaging of the retina'.



The HS-UK Slit Lamp Imaging Course will feature advice from experts in the field on how to get the most from your imaging module and will offer insights into the clinical importance of high-quality slit lamp images.



The event will include practical, hands-on workshops, which will support a range of subjects, including; diffuse, focal & indirect illumination and retro illumination. The course is CPD accredited and delegates will be able to claim 7.5 CPD points for their attendance on the day.



Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, commented, "We are delighted to be hosting another fantastic HS-UK Slit Lamp Imaging Course in November. The agenda will offer delegates the opportunity to gain some valuable hands-on experience using our state-of-the-art imaging devices. I look forward to welcoming attendees to Leeds for another engaging and educational event."



The price for the course is just £100 (+VAT), which will include lunch and refreshments. Previous HS-UK Slit Lamp Imaging Courses have sold out quickly, so delegates are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.



For further information, or to book a place, visit http://www.haagstreituk.com/slitlampimaging