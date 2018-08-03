vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:VTVT) today reported financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2018, and provided an update on recent achievements and upcoming events.

"Since our announcement regarding the topline results from Part B of the STEADFAST Study, we have continued to analyze the results from Parts A and B and are encouraged by our findings," said Steve Holcombe, chief executive officer, vTv Therapeutics. "In addition, our other programs, including our glucokinase activator currently in clinical development for type 1 diabetes and our GLP-1R program that is being developed in partnership with Huadong Medicine for type 2 diabetes, continue to make steady progress."

Recent Achievements and Outlook

Azeliragon data analysis continues in order to move development of the therapy forward in consultation with our scientific advisory board and the FDA.

SimplicT-1 Study enrolling patients with type 1 diabetes. The adaptive Phase 1/2 SimplicT-1 Study has begun dosing patients with type 1 diabetes in a 12 week study to evaluate TTP399 as an add-on to insulin therapy. TTP399 has previously demonstrated statistically significant reductions in HbA1c levels in the AGATA Study, a phase 2 study in type 2 diabetes.

The adaptive Phase 1/2 SimplicT-1 Study has begun dosing patients with type 1 diabetes in a 12 week study to evaluate TTP399 as an add-on to insulin therapy. TTP399 has previously demonstrated statistically significant reductions in HbA1c levels in the AGATA Study, a phase 2 study in type 2 diabetes. Advancing PDE4 program with Newsoara.

During the second quarter, vTv licensed rights to its PDE4 program to Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. to further its development and potential commercialization in China and other Pacific Rim countries. Newsoara is developing vTv's PDE4 compounds as a potential therapeutic for COPD, a chronic illness affecting nearly 100 million people in China. Additional Investment by MacAndrews Forbes Incorporated. MacAndrews Forbes provided vTv an additional $10 million capital line.

Upcoming Events

vTv will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Annual Healthcare Conference, September 4-6, New York.

vTv will also participate in the following upcoming scientific conferences:

11th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD), October 24-27, Barcelona.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Cash Position : Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018, were $1.2 million compared to $6.5 million as of March 31, 2018.

: Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018, were $1.2 million compared to $6.5 million as of March 31, 2018. R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses were $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily driven by the termination of the STEADFAST and open label extension studies during the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

: Research and development expenses were $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily driven by the termination of the STEADFAST and open label extension studies during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. G&A Expenses : General and administrative expenses were $2.7 million and $2.3 million, for the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The change in general and administrative cost was driven by lower incentive compensation costs in the first quarter of 2018 related to a reduction in the expected probability of payment of the remaining amount of fiscal 2017 incentive bonuses.

: General and administrative expenses were $2.7 million and $2.3 million, for the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The change in general and administrative cost was driven by lower incentive compensation costs in the first quarter of 2018 related to a reduction in the expected probability of payment of the remaining amount of fiscal 2017 incentive bonuses. Net Loss Before Non-Controlling Interest : Net loss before non-controlling interest was $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to net loss before non-controlling interest of $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2018.

: Net loss before non-controlling interest was $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to net loss before non-controlling interest of $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2018. Net Loss per Share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.31 and $0.30 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively, based on weighted-average shares of 10.0 million and 9.7 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. Non-GAAP net loss per fully exchanged share was $0.29 and $0.30 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively, based on non-GAAP fully exchanged weighted-average shares of 33.1 million and 32.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands) June 30, March 31, 2018 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,163 6,535 Restricted cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net 2,270 210 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 264 471 Current deposits 2,311 2,256 Total current assets 6,008 9,472 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, long-term 2,500 2,500 Property and equipment, net 202 241 Long-term investments 2,480 2,480 Long-term deposits 36 36 Total assets 11,226 14,729 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,144 11,296 Current portion of deferred revenue 10,114 8,754 Current portion of notes payable 8,229 6,771 Total current liabilities 31,487 26,821 Notes payable 10,863 13,091 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 603 2,436 Warrant liability, related party 201 517 Other liabilities 256 255 Total liabilities 43,410 43,120 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 39,413 120,397 Stockholders' deficit: Class A Common Stock 109 97 Class B Common Stock 232 232 Additional paid-in capital 134,587 128,796 Accumulated deficit (206,525 (277,913 Total stockholders' deficit attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. (71,597 (148,788 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' deficit 11,226 14,729

vTv Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Revenue 2,473 2,064 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,594 8,943 General and administrative 2,737 2,255 Total operating expenses 11,331 11,198 Operating loss (8,858 (9,134 Interest income 16 18 Interest expense (870 (855 Other income (expense), net 316 11 Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (9,396 (9,960 Income tax provision 200 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (9,596 (9,960 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (6,524 (7,008 Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. (3,072 (2,952 Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted (0.31 (0.30 Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted 10,049,831 9,699,721

vTv Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue 2,473 13 4,537 43 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,594 9,623 17,537 20,583 General and administrative 2,737 3,005 4,992 5,829 Total operating expenses 11,331 12,628 22,529 26,412 Operating loss (8,858 (12,615 (17,992 (26,369 Interest income 16 33 34 60 Interest expense (870 (832 (1,725 (1,391 Other income (expense), net 316 327 Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (9,396 (13,414 (19,356 (27,700 Income tax provision 200 200 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (9,596 (13,414 (19,556 (27,700 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (6,524 (9,451 (13,532 (19,517 Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. (3,072 (3,963 (6,024 (8,183 Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted (0.31 (0.41 (0.61 (0.84 Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted 10,049,831 9,693,254 9,875,743 9,693,254

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and diabetes as well as treatment of inflammatory disorders.

About STEADFAST

The STEADFAST study, two independent and identical randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials (Part A and Part B), was designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of azeliragon as a potential treatment for patients with mild Alzheimer's disease. The 18-month study targeted enrollment of 800 patients (400 in each trial). The first trial enrolled patients in the United States and Canada who had a clinical diagnosis of mild Alzheimer's disease and an MRI consistent with this diagnosis. Enrollment of the second trial included study sites in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Clinical trials involving azeliragon, including the Part B Study and the open-label extension study have been terminated based on the topline results from the Part A Study showing the trial failed to meet either of the co-primary endpoints. Topline efficacy results from the Part B Study were announced in June of 2018 showing that this trial also failed to meet either of the co-primary endpoints.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), we use non-GAAP earnings per fully exchanged share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP earnings per fully exchanged share is defined as net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. including the loss attributable to the non-controlling interest and assuming the exchange of all the Class B common stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and an equal number of non-voting common units of vTv Therapeutics LLC ("vTv Units") for shares of Class A common stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc. We believe that this measure provides useful information to investors as it eliminates the variability of non-controlling interest resulting from the exchanges of Class B common stock and vTv Units into Class A common stock. This measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings per fully exchanged share, basic and diluted to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Class A common stock, basic and diluted and the computation of the components of this non-GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Numerator: Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. (3,072 (2,952 Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interest from the assumed exchange of Class B shares (1) (6,524 (7,008 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (9,596 (9,960 Denominator: Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted 10,049,831 9,699,721 Assumed exchange of Class B Common Stock (1) 23,094,221 23,115,631 Adjusted proforma fully exchanged weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 33,144,052 32,815,352 Adjusted proforma earnings per fully exchanged share, basic and diluted (0.29 (0.30

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Numerator: Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. (3,072 (3,963 (6,024 (8,183 Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interest from the assumed exchange of Class B shares (1) (6,524 (9,451 (13,532 (19,517 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (9,596 (13,414 (19,556 (27,700 Denominator: Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted 10,049,831 9,693,254 9,875,743 9,693,254 Assumed exchange of Class B Common Stock (1) 23,094,221 23,119,246 23,104,867 23,119,246 Adjusted proforma fully exchanged weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 33,144,052 32,812,500 32,980,610 32,812,500 Adjusted proforma earnings per fully exchanged share, basic and diluted (0.29 (0.41 (0.59 (0.84

(1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Class B common stock, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

