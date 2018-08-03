(article 223-16 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY):
| Number of
Outstanding shares
| Total number of
voting rights
| Total number of voting rights
Exercisable during the
General Meeting
|92,049,169
|92,049,169
|91,707,573
MERCIALYS
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92, 049,169
Registered office 148, Rue de l'Université
75007 PARIS
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
