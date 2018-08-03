China Focus Comes Back to Fringe

"The voices of China. The faces of China. The stories of China."

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 China Focuswill kick off its second year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, bringing another Chinese feast for the senses along with five excellent Chinese theatre productions: A Life on the Silk Road, Tu Tu, A Chinese Bestiary, The Creation Myths of Chinaand Painted Skin Return. After last year's success, the Chinese government is ready to take the overseas promotion of Chinese heritage and culture to the next level.

China Focus is Edinburgh Festival Fringe's celebration of excellence in Chinese theatre and dramatic production through high-quality art performances. Each is a contemporary show that blends both China's traditional and its contemporary creative currents. China Focus aims to promote Chinese heritage and cultural products among international markets.

Officials from the Chinese Embassy, Shanghai Municipal Government, Scottish and Edinburgh government, British Council, the Edinburgh Festivals, the Fringe; and members of the press, along with key artists from the China Focus programme will gather together for the celebration of leading contemporary talent from East to West. Mr. Pan Xinchun, Consul General, Chinese Consulate General in Edinburgh; Mr. Donald Wilson, Convener of the Culture and Communities Committee of the City of Edinburgh Council; Ms. Zong Ming, Deputy Secretary General, Shanghai Municipal People's Government; Secretary General, Organizing Committee of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival; Ms. Julia Amour, Director of Festivals Edinburgh; Ms. Yang Jing, Vice President, The Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and Ms. Rachel Sanger, Head of Participant Services, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society will be among the guests attending the reception.

China Focus triggered the pursuit of Chinese original works in the British cultural market. This is one of the outstanding achievements of the golden era between China and the UK, followed by the cooperation memo between the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture, Radio, Film & TV and the Festivals Edinburgh on November 2017, and a cooperation agreement between The Centre for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and the Festivals Edinburgh on April 2018.

China Focus proves to be a dynamic strategy and platform to encourage innovation in the UK-China art industries. By bringing the most exquisite and thrilling selection of theatre productions, the annual programme will continue to grow as a mainstay of Edinburgh Fringe's Chinese cultural showcase and strengthen existing relationships and build new links between individuals and organisations in art and culture industries, as well as between governments.

