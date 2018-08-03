Huawei spoke to pv magazine in response to the latest allegations made by SolarEdge regarding the latter's allegedly infringed intellectual property. Huawei is adamant it is one of the world's largest owners of intellectual property rights and fully supports of protecting them. The Chinese giant denies the claims made by SolarEdge and points to its large research and development (R&D) department to support its defense.In reply to the ongoing legal battle between SolarEdge and Huawei over allegedly infringed patents, the Chinese power electronics manufacturer reiterated its commitment to R&D ...

