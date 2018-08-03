Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO FR0010095596), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announced the publication of the Company's 2018 half-yearly financial report.

The 2018 half-yearly financial report is available to the public on the Company's website: http://www.onxeo.com/en/investisseurs/resultats-et-publications/resultats-semestriels/

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a French biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs based on DNA-targeting and epigenetics, two of the most sought-after mechanisms of action in cancer treatment today. The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

Onxeo is developing AsiDNA, a first-in-class DNA break repair inhibitor based on a unique decoy mechanism. AsiDNA has already successfully completed a Phase I trial in metastatic melanoma via local administration and is currently being evaluated for systemic (IV) administration in solid tumors in the DRIIV-1 phase I study (DNA Repair Inhibitor administered IntraVenously).

AsiDNA is the first compound generated from platON, the Company's proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides based on three components, a sequence of double strand oligonucleotides, a linker and a cellular uptake facilitator. PlatON will continue to generate innovative compounds targeting tumor DNA functions and broaden Onxeo's pipeline.

Onxeo's R&D pipeline also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics), of which an oral form could be used in combination with other anti-cancer agents for liquid or solid tumors. Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US by Onxeo's partner, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, under the name Beleodaq (belinostat IV form).

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.7.1.4 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2017 registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 25, 2018 under number D.18-0389, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org) or on the Company's website (www.onxeo.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005326/en/

Contacts:

Onxeo

Investor Relations

Valerie Leroy, +33 1 45 58 76 00

investors@onxeo.com

or

Media Relations

Alize RP

Caroline Carmagnol Tatiana Vieira

33 (0) 1 44 54 36 65

alize-onxeo@alizerp.com

or

Investor Relations Strategic Communication

NewCap

Dušan Orešanský / Emmanuel Huynh

+33 1 44 71 94 92

onxeo@newcap.eu

or

Investor Relations US

LifeSci Advisors

Brian Ritchie, +1 212 915 2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com