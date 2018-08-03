Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2018) - Drone Delivery Canada (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) ('DDC or the Company'), is pleased to announce Transport Canada has granted the Company a SFOC (Special Flight Operations Certificate) approving the Company to commence testing of its Robin X1400 cargo delivery drone in Canadian skies.

The Robin X1400 is now fully integrated with DDC's proprietary FLYTE management system and is capable of both larger payloads and greater flight ranges, of up to 60kms. Flight testing will commence in the second week of August, 2018.

The Robin X1400 (formerly the Raven X1400), as announced earlier this year will utilizes a state of the art dual payload deployment system which would allow both static and tethered cargo deployments. DDC believes the tethered deployment system is the future for delivery in urban settings. With the tethered solution, the drone never lands. It simply deploys its payload by tether while hovering above at a height of approximately 100 feet in the air.

"The Robin, with its 25lbs payload capacity and DDC's new tethered cargo deployment system is an excellent addition to our expanding drone fleet offering yet another option to customers both in Canada, and abroad," commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO. "We wish to thank Transport Canada for allowing us to continue to expand our platforms capabilities with the granting of the SFOC (Special Flight Operations Certificate)."

DDC continues to also make advancements with it larger 400lbs payload drone known as the Condor.

For more information, please visit; www.dronedeliverycanada.com

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTCQB market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

