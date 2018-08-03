Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2018) - MJ Opportunity Corp. (TSXV: MJC.P) (the "Corporation" or "MJO") announced today that it has executed a binding, definitive qualifying transaction agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Lift Co. Ltd. ("Lift") in connection with the previously announced proposed Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")) of MJO pursuant to which MJO will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Lift (the "Acquisition").

MJO also announced that Lift has closed its previously announced Subscription Receipt Offering (as defined below).

The Acquisition

Upon the effective date (the "Effective Date") of the Acquisition, Lift will amalgamate (the "Amalgamation") with 2636081 Ontario Inc. ("MJO Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MJO, such that the Resulting Issuer (as defined below) shall become the parent company of the continued corporation constituted upon the Amalgamation. Shareholders of Lift (the "Lift Shareholders") will receive Resulting Issuer Shares (as defined below) on the basis (the "Exchange Ratio") of one Resulting Issuer Share (on a post-Consolidation (as defined below) basis) for each one common share in the capital of Lift (a "Lift Common Share") or preferred share in the capital of Lift (a "Lift Preferred Share") held. In addition to the exchange of Lift Common Shares and Lift Preferred Shares, the following securities of MJO and Lift outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Date, respectively, shall be treated as follows:

Each common share and/or preferred share purchase warrant of Lift will remain outstanding and be exercisable for Resulting Issuer Shares in accordance with the adjustment provisions contained therein;

Each option (a " Lift Option ") entitling their holders to acquire Lift Common Shares shall be exchanged for an option of the Resulting Issuer (a " Resulting Issuer Option ") entitling their holders to acquire Resulting Issuer Shares by purchasing from the Resulting Issuer the number of Resulting Issuer Shares equal to (i) the Exchange Ratio, multiplied by (ii) the number of Lift Common Shares subject to such Lift Option immediately prior to the Effective Date. Such Resulting Issuer Option shall provide for an exercise price per Resulting Issuer Share (rounded up to the nearest whole cent) equal to the exercise price per Lift Common Share otherwise purchasable pursuant to such Lift Option, subject to certain other adjustments;

Each Compensation Option (defined below) shall be exchanged for a compensation option of the Resulting Issuer (the " Resulting Issuer Compensation Option "). All terms and conditions of the Resulting Issuer Compensation Options will be the same as the Compensation Options for which they are exchanged;

The 452,100 options (" MJO Options ") to acquire up to 452,100 common shares of MJO (" MJO Common Share ") at an exercise price of $0.20 per MJO Common Share shall continue in effect unamended, except to the extent their terms will be adjusted to reflect the Consolidation, and following the completion of the Amalgamation, the MJO Options will remain in effect until the original expiry date(s) of such MJO Options; and

The 352,100 options ("MJO Agent Options") granted to the agents involved in MJO's initial public offering to acquire up to 352,100 MJO Common Shares exercisable at an exercise price of $0.20 per MJO Common Share shall continue in effect unamended, except to the extent their terms will be adjusted to reflect the Consolidation, and following the completion of the Amalgamation, the MJO Agent Options will remain in effect until the original expiry date(s) of such MJO Agent Options.

On the Effective Date the current officers and directors of MJO will resign and the board of directors of the Resulting Issuer shall be reconstituted to consist of the following persons: Matei Olaru, Daniel Finkelstein, Stuart Miller and Kyle Detwiler. Senior management of the Resulting Issuer will include Matei Olaru, as Chief Executive Officer, Craig Hudson, as Chief Financial Officer, Kerri-Lynn McAllister, as Chief Marketing Officer, Josh Kerbel, as Chief Technology Officer and Mariana Fonar, as Corporate Secretary and Legal Counsel.

The completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including but not limited to:

MJO having completed a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its outstanding common shares prior to completion of the Acquisition on a 2.4:1 basis;

MJO having cash reserves of not less than $475,000 on the Effective Date;

MJO having changed its name to "Lift & Co. Ltd.", or such other name as agreed between MJO and Lift; and

receipt of all required consents, waivers and approvals from the Exchange, including the listing of the common shares ("Resulting Issuer Shares") of the resulting issuer (the "Resulting Issuer"), any securities regulatory authority and any other necessary third parties.

The Subscription Receipt Offering

MJO also announces that Lift has completed a brokered and concurrent non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") raising $6,850,805.40 in aggregate gross proceeds (the "Subscription Receipt Offering") at a price of $0.60 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price").

The brokered portion of the Subscription Receipt Offering was led by GMP Securities L.P. (the "Lead Agent"), on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including PI Financial Corp., Beacon Securities Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

Upon closing of the Subscription Receipt Offering, the aggregate subscription proceeds of the Subscription Receipt Offering, being $6,850,805.40, less: (i) $3,180.01, representing fifty percent (50%) of the Cash Commission (as defined below); (ii) $114,324.45, representing fifty percent (50%) of the Subscription Receipt Financial Advisory Fee (as defined below); (iii) $169,500.00, representing an amount which will be held back from the gross proceeds of the Subscription Receipt Offering to account for 50% of the possible financial advisory fees that may become payable to the Agents in connection with a non-brokered strategic investment financing being undertaken by Lift (the "Holdback Amount"); and (iv) the costs and expenses of or incurred by the Agents in connection with the Subscription Receipt Offering (the "Escrowed Funds"), have been placed in escrow with TSX Trust Company (the "Subscription Receipt Agent").

Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below) and prior to the Release Deadline (as defined below), the Subscription Receipt Agent will release the Escrowed Funds to Lift, less the remainder of the Cash Commission, the Subscription Receipt Financial Advisory Fee and, if applicable, the remainder of the financial advisory fee that will be payable to the Agents in connection with the completion of the non-brokered strategic investment financing, which will be released to the Lead Agent (on behalf of the Agents) (such date of release of the Escrowed Funds being referred to herein as the "Escrow Release Date").

Each Subscription Receipt shall be deemed to be automatically converted, without further action on the part of the holder thereof, for one Lift Common Share upon the satisfaction of certain conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), including but not limited to:

written confirmation from each of MJO and Lift to the Lead Agent that all conditions to the completion of the Acquisition have been satisfied or waived, other than the release of the Escrowed Funds and the closing of the Acquisition;

the receipt of all shareholder and regulatory approvals required for the Acquisition;

the Resulting Issuer Shares being conditionally approved for listing on the Exchange (subject only to standard listing conditions) and the completion, satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to such listing, other than the release of the Escrowed Funds; and

Lift and the Lead Agent, on behalf of the Agents, delivering a release notice to the Subscription Receipt Agent confirming that the Escrow Release Conditions have been satisfied or waived (the "Release Notice").

Following conversion of the Subscription Receipts into Lift Commn Shares, such Lift Common Shares shall be immediately exchanged for Resulting Issuer Shares in connection with completion of the Acquisition.

In the event that the Subscription Receipt Agent does not receive the Release Notice prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 120 days after the closing date of the Subscription Receipt Offering (the "Release Deadline"), or if prior to such time, Lift advises the Agents or announces to the public that it does not intend to or will be unable to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions or that the Acquisition has been terminated or abandoned, the Subscription Receipt Agent will return to holders of the Subscription Receipts, within two business days of the Release Deadline or such earlier date, an amount equal to the aggregate Issue Price of the Subscription Receipts held by them and their pro rata portion of any interest earned thereon (including any interest that would have been earned on fifty percent (50%) of the Cash Commission, fifty percent (50%) of the Subscription Receipt Financial Advisory Fee and the costs and expenses of the Agents paid on the closing date of the Subscription Receipt Offering and the Holdback Amount were such amounts included in the Escrowed Funds), net of any applicable withholding tax. Lift will be responsible and liable to the holders of Subscription Receipts for any shortfall between the aggregate gross proceeds of the Subscription Receipt Offering (including any applicable interest payable) and the Escrowed Funds.

In connection with the brokered portion of the Subscription Receipt Offering, Lift agreed to pay to the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% (the "Cash Commission") of the gross proceeds of the brokered portion of the Subscription Receipt Offering, being $6,360.01 (with the exception that the Cash Commission was reduced to 3.0% of the gross proceeds from sales of Subscription Receipts to subscribers on the President's List).

As additional consideration, the Agents were granted compensation options ("Compensation Options") equal to 4.0% of the number of Subscription Receipts issued under the Subscription Receipt Offering (with the exception that the number of Compensation Options was reduced to 2.0% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold to subscribers on the President's List and under the non-brokered portion of the Offering). Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions and the release of the Escrowed Funds, each Compensation Option will be exercisable for one Lift Common Share or one Resulting Issuer Share (subject to any necessary adjustments), as applicable, at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months following the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions.

In consideration of the financial and structuring advice and assistance provided by the Agents to Lift in connection with the non-brokered portion of the Subscription Receipt Offering, Lift has paid to the Agents, a financial advisory fee in the amount of $202,344.16 plus applicable taxes (the "Subscription Receipt Financial Advisory Fee").

As additional consideration for the financial and structuring advice and assistance provided by the Agents to Lift in connection with the non-brokered portion of the Subscription Receipt Offering, the Agents were granted an additional 224,827 Compensation Options. Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions and the release of the Escrowed Funds, each Compensation Option is exercisable for one Lift Common Share or one Resulting Issuer Share (subject to any necessary adjustments), as applicable, at a price of $0.60 for a period of 24 months following satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions.

The net proceeds from the Subscription Receipt Offering are expected to be used by the Resulting Issuer for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Lift Co. Ltd.

Lift is a privately held company that was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and subsequently continued and currently existing pursuant to the Business Corporation Act (Ontario). Lift brings media and data together to empower cannabis businesses and consumers with unique knowledge and insights to make better-informed decisions. For consumers, Lift operates Canada's largest cannabis product-comparison platform, an unrivalled loyalty program and North America's largest consumer cannabis tradeshows. For businesses, Lift provides unique market, product and consumer insights while connecting businesses and consumers through Canada's most-adopted consumer channels.

