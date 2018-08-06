Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specializing in the development of in-vitro diagnostic tests (IVD) for the early detection of cancers and hereditary diseases as well as tools for research laboratories (LSR), today announced the first results of a research project carried out with the National Center for Plant Genomic Resources (CNRGV) of the National Institute for Agronomic Research (INRA) with the goal of developing a new technique for plant genome analysis.

From currently ongoing initial trials that focus on the genomes of the sunflower and yam, CNRGV and Genomic Vision have validated that combing technology can be adapted to analyze plant cells.

Through the use of its proprietary molecular combing technology, Genomic Vision will enable researchers at CNRGV, a center of excellence in genomics at the INRA located near Toulouse, to identify resistance genes and analyze the viral pathologies of a large number of plant varieties. By combing plant DNA for the first time and designing a dedicated Genomic Morse Code (GMC), Dr. Hélène Bergès' teams at the CNRGV can detect genetic modifications and viral insertions quantitatively and quantitatively, which paves the way for the specific characterization of genetic traits of interest in a variety of plants.

Dr Hélène Bergès, Director of the CNRGV at INRA, explained: "We are extremely interested in the potential of molecular combing to provide us crucial new information regarding plant genomes, which are exemplified by considerable genetic and structural variability. The prospects of a collaboration with Genomic Vision could soon make it possible to offer agronomy companies tools and services adapted to a wide range of species."

Aaron Bensimon, cofounder and CEO of Genomic Vision, added: "We are convinced that the use of molecular combing in the field of plant genomics will change the practice of optimizing existing plant varieties. We are also delighted to work with Castanet-Tolosan's CNRGV, and in particular with the team of Dr Hélène Bergès, who today operates an exceptionally advanced technological platform that enables the main industrial players in the agricultural sector to improve their species."

ABOUT CNRGV

The National Center for Plant Genomic Resources (CNRGV), belonging to the National Institute of Agronomic Research (INRA), is a national organization unique in France and very rare at the global level. Based in Toulouse, the CNRGV offers innovative and powerful genomic tools to better characterize plant biodiversity and better understand how plants adapt to their environment. Dedicated to plant genome research, CNRGV is open to the international scientific community, both public and private. https://cnrgv.toulouse.inra.fr/en

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs.

The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

