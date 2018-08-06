sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,84 Euro		+0,74
+1,10 %
WKN: 883172 ISIN: US8004221078 Ticker-Symbol: JO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC
JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC67,84+1,10 %