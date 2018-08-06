TOKYO, Aug 6, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) -

TOKYO, Aug 6, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - BaseLayer. Inc. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hitoshi Kiso) has launched Japan Branch Support Service (JBSS), which uses blockchain to help promote global projects in Japan.



From market entry to promotion, we aim for the fastest penetration with Ethereum



Cryptocurrencies are becoming the new infrastructure for payments, and many projects have released new tokens to the market. Within that ecosystem, Ethereum is one of the most exciting and promising projects. As a revolutionary platform for trading securities and digitalizing debts, Ethereum has gained much attention.



JBSS helps support overseas projects that utilize Ethereum blockchain with promotion, branding and translation in Japan. We have provided services to numerous projects including BlockMason and have received positive feedback regarding the speed and quality of execution, ranging from assisting market entry to hosting real events (meet-ups). BaseLayer has now packaged JBSS services in order to help overseas projects reach their full potential in Japan.



1. Japan branch website : Translate the project's official website into Japanese

2. Website management: Translate announcements and releases into Japanese, and discuss which documents should be translated with the project entity.

3. Translation of white papers: Translate white papers for the Japanese audience to enhance understanding of the project, and make them downloadable from the official website.

4. LP + Awardrop: Create a campaign website that will funnel users to the official community (e.g., Telegram) and other official social media websites (e.g., Facebook). Projects will have the option to pay the affiliates in their tokens, ETH, or other cryptocurrencies.

5. Official Japanese community management: Create an official Japanese community (Telegram) and email inquiry office, cooperate with the official English community, and release information. Translate articles on the project's website and release them via the official Japanese community. This enhances understanding of the project and thus loyalty to the project as well. Respond to various inquiries regarding the project and tokens.

6. Official SNS management: Set up and manage official Japanese social media accounts (Facebook page and group, Twitter). Release information in conjunction with event and service press releases to increase the number of community members.

7. PR: Propose and execute effective PR strategies as a one-stop service. Propose operations that will increase appearances on TV, magazines, and web media. External partners will also assist with increasing project awareness. Promotion PR - Increase project brand recognition with branding PR that aims for maximum performance at low cost.

8. Airdrop: Support client's airdrop execution.

9. Influencer marketing: Influencers on social media channels will spread information and create excitement in threads. In order to excite the official Japanese community and official Japanese social media channels, a series of efforts will be carried out including strategic marketing measures to rapidly raise the profile of projects.

10. Influencer analytics: Perform precise data collection necessary to formulate an effective affiliate strategy. Inflow from each medium and affiliate is tracked, the most cost-effective method is analyzed, and a report is created on the most effective marketing method tailored to each project.



Executing strategies appropriate to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, marketing by token Airdrop



Airdrop is a campaign that allows projects and tokens to increase their presence in the market as well as encourage users to search about the project and tokens in more depth. By executing a token airdrop to users who have registered on the campaign website, we can fuel their interest. If the project has already released a DApp, it would provide an opportunity for users to use the tokens and experience the tools and systems developed by the project for free.



Community management utilizing Telegram



Telegram is a communication tool necessary for anyone who is interested in cryptocurrencies. In the cryptocurrency industry, it is often used by projects to communicate their updates, and there are reportedly over 100 million users worldwide. JBSS will create an official Japanese community (Telegram), and in conjunction with the English community, release information regarding the project or token to deepen understanding of the project. Furthermore, we will respond to various inquiries regarding the project or token in a timely manner, resulting in increased loyalty to the project and the extended duration of token ownership.







About BaseLayer Inc.

BaseLayer supports Ethereum Japan and will contribute to expanding awareness of Ethereum.

BaseLayer provides PR, marketing, and community management in the Japanese market as a one-stop service for overseas Ethereum projects.

Contact:

MAIL: pr@baselayer.asia

URL: www.baselayer.asia

Phone : +81-3-5775-1313