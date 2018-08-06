(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2018)
Regulatory News:
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY)
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: July 26 to August 02, 2018
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code of the
|
Date of
|
Identification
|
Total daily
|
Weighted
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|07/26/2018
|FR0000130650
|120,580
|127.9900
|Euronext
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|07/272018
|FR0000130650
|73,415
|129.8230
|Euronext
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|07/30/2018
|FR0000130650
|71,130
|128.3329
|Euronext
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|07/31/2018
|FR0000130650
|71,004
|127.2789
|Euronext
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|08/01/2018
|FR0000130650
|27,550
|128.1951
|Euronext
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|08/01/2018
|FR0000130650
|72,060
|127.7958
|Euronext
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|08/02/2018
|FR0000130650
|64,261
|128.6203
|Euronext
(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005288/en/
Contacts:
Dassault Systèmes:
François-José Bordonado Béatrix Martinez
+ 33 1 61 62 69 24