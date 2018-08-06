(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2018)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY)

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: July 26 to August 02, 2018

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 07/26/2018 FR0000130650 120,580 127.9900 Euronext DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 07/272018 FR0000130650 73,415 129.8230 Euronext DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 07/30/2018 FR0000130650 71,130 128.3329 Euronext DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 07/31/2018 FR0000130650 71,004 127.2789 Euronext DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 08/01/2018 FR0000130650 27,550 128.1951 Euronext DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 08/01/2018 FR0000130650 72,060 127.7958 Euronext DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 08/02/2018 FR0000130650 64,261 128.6203 Euronext

(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.

