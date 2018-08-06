Internap Corporation: INAP and Colt Data Centre Services Announce Global Alliance

INAP expands Colocation footprint to dedicated Colt Data Centre in North London

Colt adds INAP US data centre footprint for US-based customer opportunities

RESTON, Va. and LONDON, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading provider of high-performance data centre services including colocation, cloud, and network, today announced a multi-year alliance with Colt Data Centre Services UK Limited (COLT DCS), an internationally recognized leading carrier neutral data centre operator.

INAP is partnering with Colt DCS in their North London Facility located in Welwyn Garden City, where INAP will build out a standalone, self-contained Tier 3-equivalent Data Centre space. The existing data centre will be fully operational in Q4 after INAP layers in its new cloud stack and network technology.

"Our new UK-based team is really excited about this London Data Centre opportunity, and we view the new alliance as a great fit given Colt DCS' and INAP's complementary Tier 3-equivalent data centre footprints," said Andrew Day, SVP & GM, INAP International Business Unit.

INAP will provide its signature services, including the latest Dedicated Hosting, Managed Hosting and Multi-Platform cloud product set, along with Colocation and Performance IP network services.

"We're thrilled to have INAP sell their infrastructure solutions out-of-the-gate into our North London Data Centre that will be dedicated to them, and at the same time be able to leverage INAP's data centres notably in North America," said Ben Tuckwell, Global Channel Director at Colt Data Centre Services.

INAP and Colt DCS will also be partnering to be able to provide Colocation services in each other's DC footprint globally, with INAP having a strong history of strategic locations in the US and Colt having the same in Europe and APAC.

"INAP is actively pursuing expansion of our existing data centre services business in the EMEA & APAC regions. Colt DCS' foothold in Europe and Asia gives us a great path to accelerate our speed-to-market and be able to offer our full range of services including multi-platform cloud solutions, dedicated and managed hosting, and colocation and Performance IP network services," said Isaac Douglas, Director, INAP EMEA & APAC.

About INAP

Internap Corporation.

About Colt Data Centre Services

Colt Data Centre Services is a leading carrier neutral data centre operator. We are trusted by our globally recognised customers to provide unparalleled service and security. Our operational excellence is verified by achieving one of the highest possible scores in the Uptime Institute's Management and Operations award. Colt Data Centre Services has been designing, building and operating large scale data centres and providing data centre colocation services for more than 20 years at our 24 carrier-neutral data centres across Europe and Asia.

