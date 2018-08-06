Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that the board of directors of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. appointed Ms. Kerry Galvin as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the previously reported resignation of Mr. Kreinberg on a temporary basis in accordance with Section 17.5 of the Company's articles of association. Ms. Galvin will serve on the audit committee of the board of directors.

Ms. Galvin demonstrated a record of success in her previous positions as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Axip Energy Services, LP (formerly Valerus Compression Services, LP) and of Lyondell Chemical Company (now LyondellBasell). In the course of her work as a member of the executive leadership team and chief advisor of the board of directors of these companies, she gained significant expertise in developing strategic plans and managing finance, human resources, domestic and international business transactions, government affairs and regulatory compliance.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,427 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

