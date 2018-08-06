Immune Biosolutions Inc. (IBio), a JLABS Toronto resident company, today announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson. The agreement, facilitated by Johnson Johnson Innovation LLC, will focus initially on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies in oncology.

The collaboration will utilize IBio's proprietary Nebula antibody discovery platform to advance oncology targets that historically have been a challenge for therapeutic development. "IBio's Nebula platform provides a new angle to antibody discovery with four families of technologies integrated within a single platform to deliver innovative antibody therapies in key disease areas. We are excited to be working with Janssen in this promising new area which we believe has the potential to transform and improve human health," said Frédéric Leduc, chief executive officer of Immune Biosolutions.

Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Immune Biosolutions Inc.

Immune Biosolutions (IBio) is an innovative biotech company specialized in the discovery and engineering of chicken humanized antibodies that target proteins with a recognized, yet unexploited, therapeutic potential. Through its Nebula Antibody Platform, Immune Biosolutions generates high-value recombinant antibody portfolios against historically difficult targets.

For more information: www.immunebiosolutions.com

