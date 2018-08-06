Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that following customary approval processes, the sale of a 5% stake in Eros to Reliance Industries Limited ("Reliance"), previously announced on February 20, 2018, has been completed.

Reliance has acquired 3,111,088 newly issued A ordinary shares from Eros which represents 5.0% of Eros' current issued and outstanding ordinary share capital on a pro forma basis. The purchase price was $15.00 per share, which represents a total cash consideration of $46.6 million.

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Eros International Plc in this transaction.

About Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated turnover of INR 430,731 crore (USD 63.3 billion) and net profit of INR 36,075 crore (USD 5.3 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2018.

Reliance is the first private sector company from India to feature in Fortune's Global 500 list of 'World's Largest Corporations' currently ranking 203rd in terms of revenues, and 110th in terms of profits. The company stands 106th in the 'Forbes Global 2000' rankings for 2017 the top-most among Indian companies. It ranks 10th in LinkedIn's 'Top Companies Where India Wants to Work Now' (2017). Reliance activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com.

