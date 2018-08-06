Official announcement coincides with launch of MoPlay The Betting App

(NYSE:MANU) Manchester United has today announced a multi-year global partnership with MoPlay, the revolutionary new mobile betting and gaming brand.

MoPlay promises to provide its audience with a fast, simple, personal and secure service, aimed at enhancing the user experience like never before.

MoPlay boasts a bold, modern design tailored for a new generation of tech savvy sports fans and is purpose built to bring them a more entertaining way to play. MoPlay's offering focusses on live in-play experiences for the moments that matter most across its product portfolio of sports, casino and games.

This partnership with Manchester United, the world's most iconic football club, will see the two create exclusive collaborative content for fans, as well as engage in innovative co-branded activations around the world.

Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold comments:

"MoPlay are an innovative and dynamic company looking to further enhance our fans' gaming experience. They are an exciting new brand that aims to modernise and improve the betting industry and we are delighted to be part of this journey."

MoPlay's CEO, Juergen Reutter, says:

"We are immensely proud to partner with what we regard as the biggest sports club in the world. Engaging in such a high-profile partnership so soon after our inception truly puts our exciting new brand on the map. As we embark on the first steps of our journey, it is our ambition to create the kind of successful dynasty Manchester United is renowned for. We look forward to working closely with the club's vast array of talent - from all areas of the organisation, on and off the pitch in order to reward the passion of the fans and deliver them an enhanced betting experience across the globe. Our motto is to MoveOnUp, and we aim to make that ethos a reality, alongside the team, for the seasons ahead."

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About MoPlay The Betting App.

MoPlay represents the next generation of betting and gaming. We believe the world has changed, and now it's time to change the game.

People today want a better way to play. One that's immediate. One that doesn't get in the way of the fun. One they understand. One that understands them. One that doesn't take itself too seriously. And one that seriously delivers.

MoPlay is here to deliver; we're here to upgrade the game.

Now's the time to MoveOnUp

