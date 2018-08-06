sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, August 6

Date:06 August 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

06 August 2018

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameMargaret Littlejohns
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GB00B19Z2J52
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
87.748p40,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction06/08/2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001


