Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification(Norges Bank) - Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium - August 6, 2018 - 5.40 p.m. CET





According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declarations:

Norges Bank has announced on August 3, 2018, that it held a stake in

Agfa-Gevaert as per August 2, 2018 of 5,185,631 voting rights or 3.02% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 3% upwards. At the same time Norges Bank declared to have 828,530 voting rights or 0.48% on loan. This gives a total of 6,014,161 voting rights or 3.50%.

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for the management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for the management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com).

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,443 million euro in 2017.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com)

Press release in pdf format (http://hugin.info/133908/R/2209394/859764.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Agfa-Gevaert via Globenewswire

