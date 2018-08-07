Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 6 August 2018, it (a) filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the three and six months ended 30 June 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and (b) published its Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017.

The Half-Year Financial Report includes interim condensed consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and the U.K. Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook), an interim management report, a statement of the persons responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report, and a statutory auditors' review report.

A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Half-Year Financial Report can be found on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of each of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Half-Year Financial Report has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

