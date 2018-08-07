Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting figures following settlement of Tender Offer

Contact:

Eurocastle Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting figures following settlement of Tender Offer

Guernsey, 7 August 2018 - Further to its announcement of 31 July 2018, Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has settled all tenders of ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") the subject of its Tender Offer (as described in the previous announcement on 2 July 2018).

As a consequence:

The total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054;



The total number of Ordinary Shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,405,890 (28% of the Ordinary Shares in issue); and



The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of Ordinary Shares of the Company is 47,715,164, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

In addition, the Share Buy-Back Programme announced on 2 July 2018 has commenced and will continue up until the earlier of 15 November 2018 and the date on which €3 million of shares have been acquired under the programme.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

